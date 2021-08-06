STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.78% Higher at 469.97 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 8.23 points or 1.78% this week to 469.97
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 15.23 points or 3.35% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 16, 2021
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 0.01 point or 0.001%
--A new record close
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 8.23 points or 1.78% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 27, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 16, 2021 when the market rose for nine straight trading days
--Up seven of the past eight trading days
--Up 37.52% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 29.27% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 18.73% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 70.94 points or 17.78%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-06-21 1238ET