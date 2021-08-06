Log in
STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.78% Higher at 469.97 -- Data Talk

08/06/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 8.23 points or 1.78% this week to 469.97

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 15.23 points or 3.35% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 16, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.01 point or 0.001%

--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 8.23 points or 1.78% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 27, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 16, 2021 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Up 37.52% from its 52-week low of 341.76 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 29.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 18.73% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 70.94 points or 17.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1238ET

HOT NEWS