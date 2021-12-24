STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.82% Higher at 482.51 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 8.61 points or 1.82% this week to 482.51
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 0.50 point or 0.10%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 1.52% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Off 1.52% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 21.89% from its 52-week low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 21.85% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.52% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 21.89% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 4.22%
--Year-to-date it is up 83.48 points or 20.92%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-24-21 1244ET