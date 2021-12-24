Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.82% Higher at 482.51 -- Data Talk

12/24/2021 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 8.61 points or 1.82% this week to 482.51

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.50 point or 0.10%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 1.52% from its record close of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Off 1.52% from its 52-week high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 21.89% from its 52-week low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.52% from its 2021 closing high of 489.95 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 21.89% from its 2021 closing low of 395.85 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 83.48 points or 20.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1244ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.10% 482.51 Delayed Quote.21.05%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.10% 1086.73 Delayed Quote.23.68%
Latest news "Markets"
12:46pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.25% Higher at 4255.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.39% Higher at 3782.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.31% Higher at 7086.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.41% Higher at 7372.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.82% Higher at 482.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:57aFTSE 100 Ends Pre-Christmas Session on a Festive High
DJ
05:32aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-
DJ
05:32aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in Holiday Thinned Trade
DJ
05:20aEuropean stocks close lower in thin holiday trade
RE
03:10aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
3PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
4AMP-PrivateMarketsCo divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-

HOT NEWS