STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 2.40% Higher at 412.93 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 9.68 points or 2.40% this week to 412.93

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 10.53 points or 2.62%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 16.47% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 16.47% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.62% from its 52-week low of 402.40 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 9.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.47% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.62% from its 2022 closing low of 402.40 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 74.87 points or 15.35%

