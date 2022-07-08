STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 2.45% Higher at 417.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 9.99 points or 2.45% this week to 417.12.

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 2.11 points or 0.51%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 16.44 points or 4.10% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 15.62% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 15.62% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.10% from its 52-week low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 8.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.62% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.10% from its 2022 closing low of 400.68 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is down 70.68 points or 14.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1238ET