STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 3.95% Lower at 422.71 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 17.38 points or 3.95% this week to 422.71

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 21.22 points or 4.78% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 11.67 points or 2.69%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 21.41 points or 4.82% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 9, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 14.49% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 14.49% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.85% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.49% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.85% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 65.09 points or 13.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1233ET