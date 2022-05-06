STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.55% Lower at 429.91 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 20.48 points or 4.55% this week to 429.91

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 31.06 points or 6.74% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Feb. 4, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is down 8.35 points or 1.91%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 16.29 points or 3.65% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.04% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Off 13.03% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.59% from its 52-week low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 3.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.03% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.59% from its 2022 closing low of 415.01 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 57.89 points or 11.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1241ET