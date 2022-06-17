STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.60% Lower at 403.25 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 19.46 points or 4.60% this week to 403.25

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 40.68 points or 9.16% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.37 point or 0.09%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.43% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 18.43% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.09% from its 52-week low of 402.88 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 10.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.43% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.09% from its 2022 closing low of 402.88 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 84.55 points or 17.33%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1241ET