STOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.60% Lower at 403.25 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 600 Index is down 19.46 points or 4.60% this week to 403.25
--Largest one week point decline since the week ending May 6, 2022
--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 40.68 points or 9.16% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022
--Down eight of the past 10 weeks
--Today it is up 0.37 point or 0.09%
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 18.43% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year
--Off 18.43% from its 52-week high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 0.09% from its 52-week low of 402.88 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Down 10.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.43% from its 2022 closing high of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 0.09% from its 2022 closing low of 402.88 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 9.04%
--Year-to-date it is down 84.55 points or 17.33%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-17-22 1241ET