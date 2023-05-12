The STOXX Europe 600 Index is up 0.18 point or 0.04% this week to 465.49

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 21, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 1.87 points or 0.40%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 5, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 5.84% from its record close of 494.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 21.57% from its 52-week low of 382.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.75% from its 2023 closing high of 469.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 8.52% from its 2023 closing low of 428.95 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 40.60 points or 9.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1257ET