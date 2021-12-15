STRIVE Unveils Next-Generation Muscle Performance Data Platform for Elite Athletes and Teams

Major Pro and NCAA Teams, U.S. Military Using the STRIVE Performance System Featuring 75% Smaller STRIVE Pod and Double the Battery Life to Optimize Elite Athletes’ Performance

STRIVE, the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams, today announced breakthrough advancements to its STRIVE Performance System that enable trainers to customize and capture the most accurate muscle data in any setting including training, practice, competition and rehab, without any interference to the athlete. The new STRIVE Performance System provides elite athletes, trainers and coaches with unparalleled data to understand muscle performance and fatigue, empowering them to optimize training schedules, mitigate injuries, help with return-to-play regimens and improve game performance.

Powered by Microsoft Power BI, the STRIVE 2.0 platform now delivers muscle data faster and offers significant improvements to the interface, including the highly-customizable data visualization template that enables trainers to manipulate the interface to fit their athlete’s specific needs. Today’s launch also features a new mobile device application, built from the ground up, that makes it easier than ever for trainers to analyze and gain actionable insights into an athlete’s muscle load, symmetry and ratio. The re-imagined mobile app organizes and focuses the data on key muscle groups - glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps - making the data more digestible and actionable for first-time users. (Photo: Business Wire)

Numerous professional and major collegiate sports organizations, including the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, MLS’s Orlando City SC, English Premier League’s Leicester City and Manchester City, the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program and the U.S. Air Force are already using the STRIVE Performance System in all applied settings.

The new and improved STRIVE Pod is 75% smaller than its previous model, with look-free, one-handed mounting that no longer requires a dongle. Unlike other EMG systems that are limited to lab settings and require invasive attachments that restrict an athlete’s movement, STRIVE’s sensors seamlessly integrate into an athletes’ favorite compression shorts to capture live hamstring, glute and quadricep muscle data. Now powered by a combination of analog and digital signal processing, the new pod offers an expanded EMG bandwidth, which allows trainers to detect even the slightest muscle activations more accurately than ever before. Further, the new pod allows athletes and trainers to actively capture data for up to 25 consecutive hours.

"I firmly believe that comparing the load an athlete trains at with actual live monitoring of their physiological responses is the pinnacle of sport science. I am really excited to work with STRIVE to accomplish this and further improve our athlete monitoring and feedback processes,” said Kevin Paxton, first team athletic development officer for Leicester City. “By combining these processes into one single piece of athletic training apparel we’ll now be able to get unprecedented data and analytics, all with minimal labor requirements that typically detract from the quality of athlete support on both a daily and long-term basis."

“Athletes need to better understand how their muscles are performing, to not only compete at the highest levels but to avoid injuries and extend their playing careers,” said Nikola Mrvaljevic, CEO and founder of STRIVE. “We’re proud to play a part in advancing the professional sports industry with the STRIVE Performance System and look forward to continuing innovation and bringing unparalleled muscle data insights to players and teams.”

