STS Government Announces 8(a) Business Development Certification

03/17/2021
LEESBURG, Va., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STS Government, a leading technology solutions and services provider to federal, state and local governments announced today that it has been certified as a participant in the 8(a) Business Development Program from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The 8(a) program is a nine-year business development program that provides business training, counseling, marketing and technical assistance to small businesses in the federal government contracting marketplace.

"We are very excited about everything that we have been able to achieve in the past year, despite the challenges brought about by Covid-19. We are adding this 8(a) Certification to a list of accomplishments over the past few months, including our HUBZone Certification and our ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. These accomplishments continue to bolster our aggressive business development and growth plan for 2021 and beyond, with a number of contract pursuits in the coming months. We look forward to strengthening our current partnerships and building new ones to bring expanded support to our Federal Government clients," said Mohammed Butt, Chief Executive Officer of STS Government. “We are thankful for the support that we received from the Office of Certification & Eligibility at the SBA throughout the process.”

The 8(a) Certification will allow STS Government to pursue sole-source contracts (up to a ceiling of $4 million for goods and services and $7 million for manufacturing) that have been set aside for certified firms. In addition, 8(a) firms can form joint ventures and teams to successfully compete for and perform on large prime contracts.

About STS Government:

STS Government, a division of SLAM Technical Services LLC, is a recognized small business providing IT solutions focusing exclusively on U.S. Federal, State and Local Governments, and large Systems Integrators worldwide. For more than 50 years of combined senior management experience, STS Government has been delivering maximum value to our customers by developing solutions to meet customer-specific challenges, and by teaming with global technology leaders that provide a broad range of products and services to meet mission needs.

For more information, visit www.stsgov.com

Contact:
info@stsgov.com
(540) 373-4079

 


