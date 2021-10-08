Log in
STUDY: Democrats' Tax Plan Ships U.S. Innovation and Jobs Overseas

10/08/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
STUDY: Democrats' Tax Plan Ships U.S. Innovation and Jobs Overseas

Ways and Means Democrats' multi-trillion dollar tax hikes will ship U.S. innovation and jobs overseas, according to a new analysis from the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM), a macroeconomic forecasting project based at the University of Pennsylvania.

To summarize their findings:

"We project that recent tax reforms proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee would increase the incentive of U.S. firms to shift intangible investments and profits to foreign countries with a tax rate below 20.7 percent."

Congressional Democrats' tax plan would increase shifting profits overseas, shrink tax revenues, and reduce U.S. R&D investment and jobs.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Democrats' plan discourages development of new technologies that will stay here in the United States.

  • Republican tax reform in 2017 resulted in an R&D boom - R&D spending increased by 25 percent to a new record high, creating new good-paying jobs and higher wages.
  • As businesses brace for Democrats' $2 trillion tax increase, some companiesare signaling that they'll have to cut billions in R&D - a huge risk to American jobs, wages, and our competitiveness.
  • Ways and Means Republicans also called on Treasury Secretary Yellen to preserve FDII, to keep valuable technologies in the United States and discourage tax-motivated offshoring.

The Biden Administration should not surrender jobs, growth, or tax revenues to other countries in order to advance a partisan tax increase agenda at home.

  • Under Biden's Global Tax Surrender, it's better to be a foreign company or foreign worker than it is to be an American company or American worker.
  • A Gallup poll finds that 65 percent of Americans believe our top foreign policy priority ought to be protecting the jobs of American workers.

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS