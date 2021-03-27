SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN SAYS 9,000 TONNES OF BALLAST WATER WERE REMOVED FROM STRANDED SHIP

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN SAYS 9,000 TONNES OF BALLAST WATER WERE REMOVED FROM STRANDED SHIP
03/27/2021 | 09:17am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN SAYS 9,000 TONNES OF BALLAST WATER WERE REMOVED FROM STRANDED SHIP
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05a
Suez canal authority chairman says will work round the clock to get ships through once ship is freed
RE
10:02a
Suez canal authority chairman says can't say when refloat might happen
RE
10:01a
Suez canal authority chairman says canal will look after its clients
RE
10:00a
MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB
: Serbian President meets Chinese Defense Minister
PU
09:58a
Suez canal authority chairman says financial penalties will be addressed after investigation
RE
09:54a
Suez canal authority chairman says hopes they won't have to resort to lightening ship's loads
RE
09:45a
Suez canal authority chairman says technical or human error could have contributed to stranding of ship
RE
09:42a
Suez canal authority chairman says could try option of lightening ship's load if current refloating efforts don't work
RE
09:37a
Suez canal authority chairman says strong tides and winds add to difficulty of freeing stranded ship
RE
09:34a
Suez canal authority chairman says stern of stranded ship started moving last night before refloating operation stopped
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2
Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
3
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
: NISSAN MOTOR : Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage
4
AMAZON.COM, INC.
: AMAZON COM : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
5
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
: BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers..
More news
HOT NEWS
BOWX ACQUISITION COR.
+20.29%
WeWork takes SPAC route to go public in $9 billion deal
DISCOVERY, INC.
-27.45%
ViacomCBS, Discovery both fall 27%, leading media stock selloff
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
+1.83%
Johnson & Johnson : J&J's Janssen Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Ponvory in Relapsing MS
DELTICOM AG
-5.29%
PRESS RELEASE : Delticom AG: Turnaround succeeded! Positive net income of EUR 7 million despite decrease in revenues // Expansion of the Management Board // Continuation of the US business
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN AS.
+5.25%
Kongsberg Gruppen : Gets $202.4 Million Deal to Supply Parts for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &.
+11.39%
S.Korean stocks notch weekly gain on economic optimism
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave