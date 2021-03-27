SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN SAYS DOESN'T THINK SHIPPING LINES WILL MOVE AWAY FROM USING CANAL

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN SAYS DOESN'T THINK SHIPPING LINES WILL MOVE AWAY FROM USING CANAL
03/27/2021 | 10:26am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN SAYS DOESN'T THINK SHIPPING LINES WILL MOVE AWAY FROM USING CANAL
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16a
Vietnam sees foreign investment rise to $4.1 bln in first quarter
RE
10:28a
Ship stranded in Suez Canal has moved but unclear when it will be freed- SCA Chairman
RE
10:28a
Suez canal authority chairman says aircraft would not be able to lift containers off stranded ship
RE
10:26a
Suez canal authority chairman says doesn't think shipping lines will move away from using canal
RE
10:25a
Suez canal authority chairman says shippers are free to reroute round cape of good hope but have not done so yet
RE
10:21a
EU EXPERTS TO SAY NUCLEAR POWER QUALIFIES FOR GREEN INVESTMENT LABEL
: document
RE
10:17a
Coronavirus cases in the netherlands rise by more than 8,500 in 24 hours -official data
RE
10:16a
Suez canal authority chairman says stranded ship will need to be checked before it sails again
RE
10:05a
Suez canal authority chairman says will work round the clock to get ships through once ship is freed
RE
10:02a
Suez canal authority chairman says can't say when refloat might happen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2
Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
3
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
: NISSAN MOTOR : Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage
4
AMAZON.COM, INC.
: AMAZON COM : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
5
AIR FRANCE-KLM
: AIR FRANCE KLM : Paris, EU near deal on Air France bailout conditions
More news
HOT NEWS
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON.
+2.16%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Willis Towers Watson plc
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
+1.83%
Johnson & Johnson : J&J's Janssen Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Ponvory in Relapsing MS
AON PLC
+1.46%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Aon plc
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN AS.
+5.25%
Kongsberg Gruppen : Gets $202.4 Million Deal to Supply Parts for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &.
+11.39%
S.Korean stocks notch weekly gain on economic optimism
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS.
-6.60%
Kaisa : Chinese developer Kaisa plans to partly fund $2 billion property buy via rights issue
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave