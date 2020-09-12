Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SUEZ CHAIRMAN SAYS SUEZ MANAGEMENT WORKING ON ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION AFTER BOARD REJECTED VEOLIA OFFER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/12/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

SUEZ CHAIRMAN SAYS SUEZ MANAGEMENT WORKING ON ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION AFTER BOARD REJECTED VEOLIA OFFER

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUEZ SA -0.49% 15.175 Real-time Quote.12.53%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT -1.15% 19.3 Real-time Quote.-18.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12aCongo says it will reimburse VAT to mining companies after audit
RE
04:12aONCE AN AMERICAN FOE, NOW A FRIEND : OPEC turns 60
RE
03:59aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Secretary-General's remarks to the First Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator Facilitation Council Meeting
PU
03:35aASEAN ASSOCIATION OF SOUTH EAST ASIAN NATIONS : Chairman's Statement of The 27th ASEAN Regional Forum
PU
03:25aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Meets with Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan
PU
03:00aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi on Common Interests Shared by China, Russia and India
PU
02:05aBoeing execs defend safety decisions on 737 MAX development
RE
01:38aFACTBOX-CONTINUITY AND REFORMS : Key policies of Japan PM hopeful Suga
RE
09/12Venezuela's PDVSA confirms oil leak into sea near refinery complex
RE
09/12Libya's Haftar committed to ending oil blockade, U.S. says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion - WSJ
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to buy chip designer Arm for more than $40 billion - sources
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness
4TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION : With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom
5FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors, sources..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group