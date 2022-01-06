Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SUNRATE Closes Series C Funding Round, Led by SoftBank Ventures Asia

01/06/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech company SUNRATE, which offers global payment and treasury solutions for business clients, closed Series C round financing, led by SoftBank Ventures Asia, joined by new investors Banyan Pacific Capital (BPC), TDF Impact Investment, and previous investors Redpoint China, JAFCO Asia, China Growth Capital, and K2VC.

In 2021, SUNRATE's total payment volume and revenue both increased by over 2.5 times. The company has been profitable since 2020. Its core products are global payment and treasury solutions, including gateway of multiple payment methods and foreign exchange risk management SaaS platforms. The company continues to empower its business clients in their global business development, by co-operating with large clearing banks, commercial banks, and card schemes.

Post financing, SUNRATE will further speed-up growth by investing into people and talents, enhancing products and services by staying customer centric, as well as continue its Pan-Asia strategy with more geographic expansion and localization.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE started in 2016 and is committed to offering 'intelligent' global payment and treasury solutions for business clients around the globe.

SUNRATE has presence in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Jakarta and London, supporting clients with international business in 130+ countries. As a strategic partner with top banks like Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, and the principal member of Mastercard and Visa, SUNRATE continually provides one-stop digital services to global businesses.

To find out more about SUNRATE, please visit: www.sunrate.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunrate-closes-series-c-funding-round-led-by-softbank-ventures-asia-301455500.html

SOURCE SUNRATE


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aLinklaters advises TDR-led consortium on the contemplated combination of LeasePlan and ALD
AQ
11:16aLincoln Financial Launches New Retirement Plan Participant Experience
BU
11:16aDEADLINE ALERT FOR RDW, MARA, HOOD, AND RETA : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:15aCSE BULLETIN : Consolidation - Supernova Metals Corp. (SUPR)
NE
11:14aPenfund Announces US$75 Million Investment in Mariner Wealth Advisors
GL
11:13aOrange holds first Pan-African football tournaments enabling youth to be actors of positive change, to tackle plastic waste, via their passion for football Orange, a major partner of African football since 2008, is the official sponsor of the AFCON for the 7th time in a row
AQ
11:13aIndustry leader rob grant joins lockton chicago
PR
11:12aSINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aOmicron may be less severe in young and old, but not 'mild' - WHO
RE
11:11aBETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"