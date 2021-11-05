SUPPLY OF BOTTLED DRINKING WATER FOR CENTRAL BANK KENYA- KISUMU BRANCH FOR A PERIOD OF TWO (2) YEARS (FRAMEWORK)

INVITATION TO TENDER

The Central Bank of Kenya, Kisumu Branch invites sealed tenders for the Supply and delivery of bottled drinking water for Kisumu Branch for a period of two (2) years;

Tendering will be conducted under National Tender using a standardized tender document. Tendering is open to all qualiﬁed and interested Tenderers.

Qualiﬁed and interested tenderers may obtain further information and inspect the Tender Documents during ofﬁce hours on Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Director, General Services Department, Central Bank of Kenya, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Tel: +254 20 2861000/2860000 or Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

Tender documents may be obtained electronically from the Bank's Website ( https://www.centralbank.go.ke/ . Tender documents obtained electronically will be free of charge.

Tenderers who download the tender document must forward their particulars immediately to Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke to facilitate any further clariﬁcation or addendum.

All Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 170 days after the tender opening date;

The Tenderer shall chronologically serialize ALL pages of the tender documents submitted.

Completed tenders are to be enclosed in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender reference number and deposited in the Grey Tender at the main entrance, ground floor near Banking Hall Entrance of Central Bank of Kenya - Kisumu, so as to be received on or before 16 th November 2021 must be delivered to the address below on or before 10:30 a.m. Electronic Tenders will not be permitted;

Late tenders will be rejected;

Tenders will be opened immediately after the deadline date and time speciﬁed above or any dead line date and time speciﬁed later. Tenders will be publicly opened in the presence of the Tenderers' designated representatives who choose to attend at the address below.

The addresses referred to above are: