All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SUPPLY OF BOTTLED DRINKING WATER FOR CENTRAL BANK KENYA-KISUMU BRANCH FOR A PERIOD OF TWO (2) YEARS (FRAMEWORK)

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
BANKI

CENTRAL

KUU YA

BANK OF

KENYA

KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P. O. Box 60000 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone 2860000 Telex 22324

Fax 310604/340192

SUPPLY OF BOTTLED DRINKING WATER FOR CENTRAL BANK KENYA- KISUMU BRANCH FOR A PERIOD OF TWO (2) YEARS (FRAMEWORK)

TENDER NO. CBK/045/2021-2022

CLOSING DATE: 16TH NOVEMBER 2021 AT 10:30 A.M

TO BE OPENED IN CBK KISUMU BRANCH

i

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INVITATION TO TENDER ............................................................................................................................

Section I - Instructions to Tenderers.........................................................................................................

1

A General Provisions ...............................................................................................................................

1

1 Scope of Tender

.....................................................................................................................................................

2

Fraud and Corruption ............................................................................................................................

1

3

Eligible Tenderers ..................................................................................................................................

1

4

Eligible Goods and Related Services ..................................................................................................

3

B.

Contents of Request for Tenders Document ...................................................................................

3

1.

Sections of Tendering Document .........................................................................................................

3

6

Clariﬁcation

of Tender Document........................................................................................................

4

7

Amendment of Tender Document ........................................................................................................

4

C.

Preparation of Tenders .......................................................................................................................

5

8

Cost of Tendering..................................................................................................................................

5

9

Language of Tender...............................................................................................................................

5

10

Documents Comprising the Tender......................................................................................................

5

11

Form of Tender and Price Schedules..................................................................................................

5

12

Alternative

Tenders ................................................................................................................................

6

13

Tender Prices

and Discounts ................................................................................................................

6

14

Currencies of Tender and Payment .....................................................................................................

7

15

Documents Establishing the Eligibility and Conformity of the Goods and Related Services......

7

16

Documents Establishing the Eligibility and Qualiﬁcations of the Tenderer ...................................

7

17

Period of Validity of Tenders ..............................................................................................................

8

18

Tender Security ......................................................................................................................................

8

19

Format and Signing of Tender.............................................................................................................

9

D.

Submission and Opening of Tenders ..............................................................................................

9

20

Sealing and Marking of Tenders .........................................................................................................

9

21

Deadline for Submission of Tenders .................................................................................................

10

22

Late Tenders .........................................................................................................................................

10

23

Withdrawal, Substitution, and Modiﬁcation of Tenders. ......................................................................

10

24

Tender Opening....................................................................................................................................

10

E.

Evaluation and Comparison of Tenders........................................................................................

11

25

Conﬁdentiality .......................................................................................................................................

11

26

Clariﬁcation

of Tenders.......................................................................................................................

11

27

Deviations,

Reservations, and Omissions ..........................................................................................

12

28

Determination

of Responsiveness .......................................................................................................

12

29

Non-conformities, Errors and Omissions ...........................................................................................

12

30

Correction of

Arithmetical Errors ......................................................................................................

13

31

Conversion to

Single Currency ..........................................................................................................

13

32

Margin of Preference and Reservations ............................................................................................

13

33

Evaluation of

Tenders .........................................................................................................................

13

34

Comparison of Tenders .......................................................................................................................

14

35

Abnormally Low Tenders ...................................................................................................................

14

36.

Abnormally High Tenders...................................................................................................................

14

37.

Post Qualiﬁcation of the Tenderer.....................................................................................................

15

38.

Lowest Evaluated Tender ....................................................................................................................

15

39.

Procuring Entity's Right to Accept Any Tender, and to Reject Any or All ..............................

15

ii

F.

Award of Contract.............................................................................................................................

15

40.

Award Criteria......................................................................................................................................

15

41. Notice of Intention to enter into a Contract....................................................................................

16

42.

Standstill Period ...................................................................................................................................

16

43. Debrieﬁng by the Procuring Entity ...................................................................................................

16

44.

Letter of Award ...................................................................................................................................

16

45.

Signing of Contract .............................................................................................................................

16

46.

Performance Security ...........................................................................................................................

16

47.

Publication of Procurement Contract .................................................................................................

17

48.

Procurement Related Complaint .........................................................................................................

17

SECTION II - TENDER DATA SHEET (TDS) ..................................................................................

23

SECTION III - EVALUATION AND QUALIFICATION CRITERIA.............................................

27

1. General Provisions......................................................................................................................................

27

2. Evaluation of Tenders (ITT 33) ...............................................................................................................

28

3. MARGIN OF PREFERENCE...................................................................................................................

31

4. Post Qualiﬁcation of Tenderers (ITT 37) ...............................................................................................

32

SECTION IV - TENDERING FORMS ...................................................................................................

35

Form of

Tender………………………………………………………………………………………………………36

Certiﬁcate of Independent Tender Determination

…………………………………………………………………. 39

Self-declaration

Forms…………………………………………………………………………………..…………..41

Appendix 1 - Fraud and

Corruption…………………………………………………………………………………42

Tenderer Information Form

………………………………………………………………………………………...43

Tenderer's Eligibility- Conﬁdential Business Questionnaire Form

………………………………………………..48

Tenderer's JV Members Information Form.....................................................................................................

51

Price Schedule Forms ......................................................................................................................................

52

FORM OF TENDER SECURITY - DEMAND BANK GUARANTEE ........................................................

57

FORM OF TENDER SECURITY (INSURANCE GUARANTEE)...............................................................

58

FORM OF TENDER-SECURING DECLARATION ....................................................................................

59

MANUFACTURER'S AUTHORIZATION FORM ......................................................................................

60

PART 2: SUPPLY REQUIREMENTS.......................................................................................................

61

Section V - Schedule of Requirements .........................................................................................................

61

Notes for Preparing the Schedule of Requirements.........................................................................................

62

1. List of Goods and Delivery Schedule...............................................................................................

63

2.

List of Related Services and Completion Schedule ........................................................................

64

3.

Technical Speciﬁcations.......................................................................................................................

65

4.

Drawings ...............................................................................................................................................

66

5.

Inspections and Tests...........................................................................................................................

66

PART 3 - CONTRACT .................................................................................................................................

67

SECTION VI - GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT .......................................................................

68

SECTION VII - SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT ........................................................................

81

SECTION VIII - CONTRACT FORMS .........................................................................................................

84

FORM No. 1: NOTIFICATION OF INTENTION TO AWARD..............................................................

85

FORM No. 2: REQUEST FOR REVIEW ....................................................................................................

88

FORM No. 3: LETTER OF AWARD ..........................................................................................................

89

FORM No. 4 - CONTRACT AGREEMENT..............................................................................................

91

FORM No. 5 - PERFORMANCE SECURITY [Option 1- Unconditional Demand Bank Guarantee]...

91

FORM No. 6 - PERFORMANCE SECURITY [Option 2- Performance Bond] ...........................................

92

ii

FORM No. 7 - ADVANCE PAYMENT SECURITY [Demand Bank Guarantee] .......................................

94

FORM No. 8 - BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP DISCLOSURE FORM ..........................................................

95

ii

INVITATION TO TENDER

  1. The Central Bank of Kenya, Kisumu Branch invites sealed tenders for the Supply and delivery of bottled drinking water for Kisumu Branch for a period of two (2) years;
  2. Tendering will be conducted under National Tender using a standardized tender document. Tendering is open to all qualiﬁed and interested Tenderers.
  3. Qualiﬁed and interested tenderers may obtain further information and inspect the Tender Documents during ofﬁce hours on Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Director, General Services Department, Central Bank of Kenya, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Tel: +254 20 2861000/2860000 or Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke
  4. Tender documents may be obtained electronically from the Bank's Website (https://www.centralbank.go.ke/) . Tender documents obtained electronically will be free of charge.
  5. Tenderers who download the tender document must forward their particulars immediately to Email: supplies@centralbank.go.keto facilitate any further clariﬁcation or addendum.
  6. All Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 170 days after the tender opening date;
  7. The Tenderer shall chronologically serialize ALL pages of the tender documents submitted.
  8. Completed tenders are to be enclosed in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender reference number and deposited in the Grey Tender at the main entrance, ground floor near Banking Hall Entrance of Central Bank of Kenya - Kisumu, so as to be received on or before 16th November 2021 must be delivered to the address below on or before 10:30 a.m. Electronic Tenders will not be permitted;
  9. Late tenders will be rejected;
  10. Tenders will be opened immediately after the deadline date and time speciﬁed above or any dead line date and time speciﬁed later. Tenders will be publicly opened in the presence of the Tenderers' designated representatives who choose to attend at the address below.
  11. The addresses referred to above are:
    1. Address for obtaining further information and for purchasing tender documents Director, General Services Department,

Central Bank of Kenya, Haile Selassie Avenue,

P. O. Box 60000 Nairobi Kenya,

Tel: +254 20 2861000/2860000,

Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

  1. Address for Submission of Tenders. Central Bank of Kenya, Kisumu Branch, Along Jomo Kenyatta Highway, Ground Floor
    Deposit at Grey Tender Box
  2. Address for Opening of Tenders. Central Bank of Kenya, Kisumu Branch,
    On 2nd Floor, Conference Room opposite HR office

Director,

General Services Department

v

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
