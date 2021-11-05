SUPPLY OF BOTTLED DRINKING WATER FOR CENTRAL BANK KENYA- KISUMU BRANCH FOR A PERIOD OF TWO (2) YEARS (FRAMEWORK)

|
F.
|
Award of Contract.............................................................................................................................
|
15
|
40.
|
Award Criteria......................................................................................................................................
|
15
|
41. Notice of Intention to enter into a Contract....................................................................................
|
16
|
42.
|
Standstill Period ...................................................................................................................................
|
16
|
43. Debrieﬁng by the Procuring Entity ...................................................................................................
|
16
|
44.
|
Letter of Award ...................................................................................................................................
|
16
|
45.
|
Signing of Contract .............................................................................................................................
|
16
|
46.
|
Performance Security ...........................................................................................................................
|
16
|
47.
|
Publication of Procurement Contract .................................................................................................
|
17
|
48.
|
Procurement Related Complaint .........................................................................................................
|
17
|
SECTION II - TENDER DATA SHEET (TDS) ..................................................................................
|
23
|
SECTION III - EVALUATION AND QUALIFICATION CRITERIA.............................................
|
27
|
1. General Provisions......................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
2. Evaluation of Tenders (ITT 33) ...............................................................................................................
|
28
|
3. MARGIN OF PREFERENCE...................................................................................................................
|
31
|
4. Post Qualiﬁcation of Tenderers (ITT 37) ...............................................................................................
|
32
|
SECTION IV - TENDERING FORMS ...................................................................................................
|
35
|
Form of
|
|
Tender………………………………………………………………………………………………………36
|
Certiﬁcate of Independent Tender Determination
|
|
…………………………………………………………………. 39
|
|
Self-declaration
|
|
Forms…………………………………………………………………………………..…………..41
|
|
Appendix 1 - Fraud and
|
|
Corruption…………………………………………………………………………………42
|
|
Tenderer Information Form
|
|
………………………………………………………………………………………...43
|
|
Tenderer's Eligibility- Conﬁdential Business Questionnaire Form
|
|
………………………………………………..48
|
|
Tenderer's JV Members Information Form.....................................................................................................
|
51
|
Price Schedule Forms ......................................................................................................................................
|
52
|
FORM OF TENDER SECURITY - DEMAND BANK GUARANTEE ........................................................
|
57
|
FORM OF TENDER SECURITY (INSURANCE GUARANTEE)...............................................................
|
58
|
FORM OF TENDER-SECURING DECLARATION ....................................................................................
|
59
|
MANUFACTURER'S AUTHORIZATION FORM ......................................................................................
|
60
|
PART 2: SUPPLY REQUIREMENTS.......................................................................................................
|
61
|
Section V - Schedule of Requirements .........................................................................................................
|
61
|
Notes for Preparing the Schedule of Requirements.........................................................................................
|
62
|
1. List of Goods and Delivery Schedule...............................................................................................
|
63
|
2.
|
List of Related Services and Completion Schedule ........................................................................
|
64
|
3.
|
Technical Speciﬁcations.......................................................................................................................
|
65
|
4.
|
Drawings ...............................................................................................................................................
|
66
|
5.
|
Inspections and Tests...........................................................................................................................
|
66
|
PART 3 - CONTRACT .................................................................................................................................
|
67
|
SECTION VI - GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT .......................................................................
|
68
|
SECTION VII - SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT ........................................................................
|
81
|
SECTION VIII - CONTRACT FORMS .........................................................................................................
|
84
|
FORM No. 1: NOTIFICATION OF INTENTION TO AWARD..............................................................
|
85
|
FORM No. 2: REQUEST FOR REVIEW ....................................................................................................
|
88
|
FORM No. 3: LETTER OF AWARD ..........................................................................................................
|
89
|
FORM No. 4 - CONTRACT AGREEMENT..............................................................................................
|
91
|
FORM No. 5 - PERFORMANCE SECURITY [Option 1- Unconditional Demand Bank Guarantee]...
|
91
|
FORM No. 6 - PERFORMANCE SECURITY [Option 2- Performance Bond] ...........................................
|
92
|
|
|
ii