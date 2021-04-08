Log in
SUPREME CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of SPRWF and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/08/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (Other OTC: SPRWF) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On April 8, 2021, Supreme Cannabis announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Canopy for approximately $435 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Supreme Cannabis stockholders will receive 0.01165872 shares of Canopy common stock for each share of Supreme Cannabis common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in June of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Supreme Cannabis’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Supreme Cannabis’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Supreme Cannabis and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
