SUSTAINABILITY FOR THE SUGAR INDUSTRY CRUCIAL-PM BAINIMARAMA- (03-11-2021)

Glasgow- Fiji is appealing to all cane-growing countries under the Commonwealth for more cooperation in an effort to sustain the sugar industry.

While delivering his keynote address at the Sugar and Sustainability event, Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Industry Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama said in Fiji, sustainability in the Sugar Industry means ensuring that sugar cultivation provides a good living for growers, and that growers are adequately protected against the impacts of climate change.

"Fiji's sugar industry supports the livelihoods of thousands of Fijians and, as of 2020, Fiji exports about 80 percent of the sugar it produces. The benefits of cane growing extend beyond the fields and crushing mills," he said at the International Sugar Organisation- facilitated side event.

"The industry drives rural development such as upgraded rural roads, giving farmers access to agricultural inputs and machinery for their farms and access to markets, urban centres, schools and health services.

"On the economic side, government is doing all it can to make sure cane farming provides an adequate living. Given the pressure of international prices and the need to make the industry more efficient, we've allocated public funds to support programs aimed at increasing cane production and guaranteed cane prices to growers."

The Prime Minister said that the majority of our cane growers have begun growing other agricultural produce and holding livestock and this is something we encourage.

"But the one-two punch of climate change and COVID-19 has placed new burdens on our cane industry and the Fijians who rely on it. From 2016 to 2020, two category-five storms inflicted nearly US$100 million on the industry and damaged some 600,000 tonnes of cane," he said.

"The pandemic also made it extremely difficult for the industry to hire technical experts from overseas to operate machinery and take on other work in the cane industry."

As we look to recover, Prime Minister Bainimarama said we are striving for more sustainable and more resilient cane growing in our islands.

"We are committed to sugar and to helping the industry confront a number of new challenges, from prolonged ratooning by farmers, high soil acidity and poor soil health, hilly topography, and waterlogging and sea-water intrusion into cane farms."

The Head of the Fijian Government also highlighted some of Fiji's new strategies and initiatives aimed at increasing sugar production.

"Our development partners are helping us build our research capacity to promote climate-resilient crop production. Through its research institute, our sugar industry focuses on breeding climate-resilient cane varieties that can withstand and adapt to climate variations," he said.

"The research institute is also undertaking research and development on areas such as soil health improvement, sustainable land-use practices, sustainable use of technology and machinery, integrated nutrient management, micronutrient deficiency, and mitigation strategies for climate change.

"Guided by the research institute, Fiji's sugar industry is currently implementing green manuring technology that increases soil fertility without reliance on chemical fertilizers that contaminate waterways as a part of runoff.

"We are actively implementing mitigation and adaptation measures, including continuous generation of green electrical power by mills and the use of mill muds in farms to increase soil fertility. We're also harnessing nature to adapt to climate impacts -- A three-tiered barrier against surges consisting of mangroves, a sea wall and vetiver grass has been effective in areas prone to coastal flooding.

"All of this lays the foundation for a future-focussed cane growing sector."

Meanwhile, Fiji will host and chair the ISO Council Meeting which will convene in June 2022 and the Prime Minister is looking forward to meeting its members in person for more meaningful discussions and commitments towards the industry.