News: Latest News
SV Diagnostic Labs Launching Test Sites in Ohio and Kentucky to Access Safer COVID-19 Testing, Quicker Results

12/29/2021 | 02:05pm EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Long lines are being reported in some cities around the country for those trying to access a COVID-19 PCR test - considered the most accurate COVID-19 test available. However, Ohio's privately owned SV Diagnostic Labs is ready and able to meet the demand in multiple states. SV Diagnostic Labs provides COVID-19 testing at various locations in Ohio, Kentucky and New Jersey with results usually provided within 24 hours.

SV Diagnostic labs

SV Diagnostic Labs is also the only laboratory in Ohio offering access to the QuikSal™ oral rinse collection device. Developed and manufactured in the United States, QuikSal eliminates the need for an anxiety-inducing nasal swab. Each QuikSal collection device contains 2 ml of liquid which is swished in the mouth for one minute and then returned to the container. Test material is then processed at SV Diagnostic Labs in Dayton and test results emailed to the client.

WHERE: SV Diagnostic Labs operates main sites and now opening new satellite locations all across Central Ohio and Kentucky - drive-up testing locations allowing an individual to remain in their car. The most efficient way to receive a test is to register online https://www.svdiagnosticlab.com the site will geo cache your location and send you to the site closest to your location.

Prior to arriving at the test location. Those who do not register ahead of time will need to access a site specific QR code at each location before receiving the test.

* Columbus - 6400 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio

-- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

* Toledo - 5457 Secor Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43623

-- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Louisville - 12450 Lagrange Rd, 46254 (parking lot of Kroger)

-- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Lexington - 635 New Circle Rd, Lexington, KY, 40505

-- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The QuikSal™ oral rinse collection device is covered by private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. Testing for those without insurance is covered through The Cares Act.

WHY: SV Diagnostic Labs is Ohio's premier privately owned, CLIA certified laboratory capable of a wide range of molecular diagnostic and Toxicology testing.

Learn more: https://www.svdiagnosticlab.com/

For More information contact:
SV Diagnostic Labs
614-254-6031

News Source: SV Diagnostic Lab

Related link: https://www.svdiagnosticlab.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/sv-diagnostic-labs-launching-test-sites-in-ohio-and-kentucky-to-access-safer-covid-19-testing-quicker-results/

HOT NEWS