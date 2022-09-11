Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SWEDEN'S RIGHT-WING BLOC PROJECTED TO WIN 48.0% OF VOTES IN GENE…

09/11/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SWEDEN'S RIGHT-WING BLOC PROJECTED TO WIN 48.0% OF VOTES IN GENERAL ELECTION - TV4 ELECTION DAY POLL


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pIsrael sees no new Iran nuclear deal before U.S. November mid-terms
RE
02:33pEBRD to help fund transition from gas to wind power in Egypt
RE
02:26pUKRAINE WAR : major developments since Russia's invasion
RE
02:20pTigrayan forces say ready to accept an AU-led peace process in Ethiopia
RE
02:03pSweden's centre-left bloc narrowly leading election -SVT exit poll
RE
02:03pSweden's centre-left bloc expected to win majority of 176 seats…
RE
02:02pSweden's right-wing bloc projected to win 49.2% of votes in gene…
RE
02:02pUkraine region of Kharkiv reports blackouts, water cuts after Russian attacks, governor says
RE
02:02pGovernor of ukrainian region of kharkiv reports blackouts, water…
RE
02:02pSweden's centre-left bloc projected to win 49.8% of votes in gen…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Xi leaves China for first time since COVID pandemic began to meet Putin
2Winter can lead to rapid de-occupation: Zelenskiy
3Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite
4Russia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE - RUSSIA IS PURSUING A DELIBERATE MISIN…

HOT NEWS