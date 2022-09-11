SWEDEN'S RIGHT-WING BLOC PROJECTED TO WIN 48.0% OF VOTES IN GENE…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
Financial Data
The Cannabis Industry
Hydrogen
Let's all cycle!
US Basketball
Boats
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
The future of mobility
Sin stocks
Let's all cycle!
Strategic Metals
Place your bets
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SWEDEN'S RIGHT-WING BLOC PROJECTED TO WIN 48.0% OF VOTES IN GENE…
09/11/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SWEDEN'S RIGHT-WING BLOC PROJECTED TO WIN 48.0% OF VOTES IN GENERAL ELECTION - TV4 ELECTION DAY POLL
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34p
Israel sees no new Iran nuclear deal before U.S. November mid-terms
RE
02:33p
EBRD to help fund transition from gas to wind power in Egypt
RE
02:26p
UKRAINE WAR
: major developments since Russia's invasion
RE
02:20p
Tigrayan forces say ready to accept an AU-led peace process in Ethiopia
RE
02:03p
Sweden's centre-left bloc narrowly leading election -SVT exit poll
RE
02:03p
Sweden's centre-left bloc expected to win majority of 176 seats…
RE
02:02p
Sweden's right-wing bloc projected to win 49.2% of votes in gene…
RE
02:02p
Ukraine region of Kharkiv reports blackouts, water cuts after Russian attacks, governor says
RE
02:02p
Governor of ukrainian region of kharkiv reports blackouts, water…
RE
02:02p
Sweden's centre-left bloc projected to win 49.8% of votes in gen…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Xi leaves China for first time since COVID pandemic began to meet Putin
2
Winter can lead to rapid de-occupation: Zelenskiy
3
Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite
4
Russia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
5
UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE - RUSSIA IS PURSUING A DELIBERATE MISIN…
More news
HOT NEWS
KROGER
+7.40%
Tranche Update on The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 30, 2021.
STARTEK, INC.
-9.86%
Capital Square Partners Pte Ltd cancelled the acquisition of the remaining 44% stake in Startek, Inc..
MOGU INC.
+29.82%
MOGU Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $10 million worth of its shares.
VERDE AGRITECH LTD
-19.38%
Verde AgrAgriTech tech Ltd Announces Director Resignations
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIM.
-9.95%
Tranche Update on Enghouse Systems Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 28, 2022.
CINEPLEX INC.
+10.29%
Cineplex Inc. Reports Revenue Results for the August 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave