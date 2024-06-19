SWEDISH THINK TANK NIER SEES 2024 GDP +1.0% VS MARCH FORECAST +0.8%
Stock Market News in real time
Malaysia, China mark 50 years of ties with deals on development, durians
CAC 40: little excitement to be expected in the absence of Wall Street
Extended offers dampen excitement for China's mid-year e-commerce festival
Profit warning at SMA Solar - US and European elections also cited as reasons
Extended offers dampen excitement for China's mid-year e-commerce festival
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Swedish Think Tank Nier Sees 2024 Gdp +1.0% Vs March Forecast +0…