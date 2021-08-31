SWESTR can be used as the reference rate for financial contracts from 2 September

On Thursday 2 September at 11.00, the Riksbank will publish the first official value for the transaction-based reference rate, SWESTR. This means that financial markets can now start using SWESTR as the reference rate in financial contracts. SWESTR is based entirely on reported transaction data, refers to the shortest maturity, overnight, in Swedish kronor and is published on riksbank.se. Attachments Original document

