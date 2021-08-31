Log in
SWESTR can be used as the reference rate for financial contracts from 2 September

08/31/2021 | 03:42am EDT
On Thursday 2 September at 11.00, the Riksbank will publish the first official value for the transaction-based reference rate, SWESTR. This means that financial markets can now start using SWESTR as the reference rate in financial contracts. SWESTR is based entirely on reported transaction data, refers to the shortest maturity, overnight, in Swedish kronor and is published on riksbank.se.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
