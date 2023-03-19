SWISS FINANCE MINISTER SAYS I HAVE AN ACCOUNT MYSELF AT CREDIT SUISSE, AND I BELIEVE THAT WHAT WE HAVE DONE IS EXACTLY NEEDED TO PROTECT PEOPLE WHO HAVE MONEY AT CREDIT SUISSE
Exclusive-UBS seeks about $6 bn in government guarantees for Credit Suisse deal -source
UBS examines takeover of Credit Suisse, with possible Swiss govt guarantee - sources
Goldman Sachs cuts outlook for European bank debt over Credit Suisse crisis
SVB UK handed out over 15 million pounds in bonuses days after HSBC rescue - Sky News
China probes ex-party chief of Guangdong rural credit union over discipline violations