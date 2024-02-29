SWISS INDUSTRY GROUP WARNS AGAINST FURTHER APPRECIATION OF SWISS FRANC, SAYS IT IS STILL OVERVALUED
Taiwan revises up 2024 GDP growth forecast to 3.43% as exports recover
Ukraine repels Russian attacks but situation is difficult, top general says
Semiconductor parts maker Aixtron sees further sales growth after Q4 beat
Alibaba Cloud announces steepest price cut in race for AI customers
Insurer NN Group hikes dividend and share buybacks on capital generation growth
Covestro cancels dividend after lower earnings in challenging 2023
China stocks rise on policy support expectations ahead of key meeting