SWISS REPORT 6,523 NEW COVID-19 CASES OVER WEEKEND, 112 MORE DEATHS

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Robotics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SWISS REPORT 6,523 NEW COVID-19 CASES OVER WEEKEND, 112 MORE DEATHS
01/11/2021 | 07:31am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SWISS REPORT 6,523 NEW COVID-19 CASES OVER WEEKEND, 112 MORE DEATHS
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38p
EXCLUSIVE
: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
RE
12:36p
African free trade tariff rules should be completed by July-official
RE
12:33p
ANALYSIS
: Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn't rest, and neither can you
RE
12:31p
Euro falls to three-week lows as U.S. yields climb
RE
12:31p
Swiss report 6,523 new covid-19 cases over weekend, 112 more deaths
RE
12:30p
China 2020 Car Sales Drop 6.8%, Shrinking for Third Year -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:29p
Brazil rate outlook rises, even as inflation expectations hold - central bank survey
RE
12:29p
Oil falls on renewed lockdowns, stronger dollar
RE
12:28p
Euro falls to three-week lows as U.S. yields climb
RE
12:28p
Novavax bosses cash out for $46 million with COVID-19 vaccine trials still under way
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
: Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2
TESLA, INC.
: EXCLUSIVE: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
3
ANALYSIS
: Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn't rest, and neither can you
4
HANG SENG
: Wall Street firms reduce exposure to Chinese telcos as U.S. ban approaches
5
AIRBUS SE
: AIRBUS : JP Morgan takes a positive view
More news
HOT NEWS
TUI AG
-6.03%
TUI AG: Admission of Subscription Rights settled in the form of Depositary Interests ('DI Pre-Emptive Rights') and notice of intention to cancel trading of DI Pre-Emptive Rights
SIGNATURE AVIATION P.
+8.40%
Former Gatwick owner outbids Blackstone for Signature Aviation
FYBER N.V.
+16.22%
DGAP-Adhoc : Fyber N.V.: announces preliminary financials for Q4 2020 and for FY2020 & provides upgraded guidance for FY2021
ROCHE HOLDING AG
+2.35%
Press Release : Roche's Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new influenza antiviral for patients in almost 20 years
SÜSS MICROTEC SE
+6.84%
DGAP-Adhoc : SÜSS MicroTec SE: Order entry in the second half of 2020 exceeds own expectations by about 30 percent
SIG PLC
+4.51%
SIG : sees profitability returning this year as COVID-19 boosts renovations
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master