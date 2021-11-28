Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SWISS VOTERS BACK GOVERNMENT'S PANDEMIC RESPONSE LAW WITH 62.01% APPROVAL

11/28/2021 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SWISS VOTERS BACK GOVERNMENT'S PANDEMIC RESPONSE LAW WITH 62.01% APPROVAL


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aOpec+ moves technical meetings for time to review market rout - bloomberg news
RE
11:00aGunmen kill four at pipeline works in Nigeria's oil-rich Delta
RE
10:47aSome 62% of Swiss voters back Swiss COVID-19 law - gov't
RE
10:47aSwiss voters approve union-backed proposal to support nurses, reject proposal to select federal judges by lottery
RE
10:47aSwiss voters back government's pandemic response law with 62.01% approval
RE
10:30aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Expert Group Meeting of African registrar generals kicks off in Kigali, Rwanda
PU
10:29aDelta flight from South Africa to Atlanta diverted to Boston for "technical specifications"
RE
10:10aARGUS MEDIA : Iraq says yet to decide position on Opec+ policy
PU
10:09aIceland's left-right coalition agrees to take another term
RE
09:40aU.S. readies fight against Omicron but too soon for lockdowns -Fauci
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Germany confirms suspected Omicron case, bringing total to three
2COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
3Dutch authorities find 13 cases of Omicron variant among passengers fro..
4With new Omicron case detected, UK awaits COVID booster advice
5Dutch find 13 Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers

HOT NEWS