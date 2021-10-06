Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SWISSINNO : Effective measures against mice in autumn

10/06/2021 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


DGAP-Media / 06.10.2021 / 14:50

| FrançaisEspañol | Italiano | NederlandsSvenska???????? | Suomalainen | DanskSloven??ina |

St Gallen, 06/10/2021. The leaves are falling and the weather outside turns chilly and damp. During this time, however, it's not just people who feel increasingly drawn inside; rodents, such as mice and rats, also seek shelter for the winter. Problem #1: animals are often drawn to people's floor spaces and attics. And once settled there, they can become a real nuisance. With the right measures, it is possible to safely keep mice and other rodents at bay without poison, and to remove them from the property.

Why are mice a problem in the house? As the saying goes, they eat cheese and bacon. Even if they rarely find such delicacies, it is undeniable that they are after the house's pantry. Specifically, they feast on apples, potatoes, cereals, and other foods. In doing so, they can transmit germs and pathogens, and thus pose a serious health hazard. It is also annoying when cables or insulating materials are eaten away. The creatures use this to build a shelter or rummage through the material for something to eat. Problem #2: animals reproduce quickly under these conditions, which are ideal for mice and rats. Therefore, it is important to act preventively or to fight the infestation.

Sealing the house against pest infestation

The best method against mice around the house is to keep the rodents out. More importantly, this also works without harmful chemicals or poison. To do so, it is key to identify the rodents' access paths. As a rule, animals enter through cracks or holes in the masonry. The Rodent-Stop Steel Wool from SWISSINNO is specially designed to block such openings. It consists of a robust stainless steel mesh that rodents cannot penetrate. Thanks to its composition with poly fibre, the steel wool is also resistant to weathering and does not rust. As a result, it can easily be reused the following Autumn. Good to know: the closeknit material also keeps other intruders such as rats, bats, snails, bugs and beetles away.

Driving away mice with ultrasound

For prevention or as an animal-friendly measure after an infestation, there is the Rodent Repeller. The appliance works with ultrasound. This means that two loudspeakers constantly emit interfering tones that are not perceived by the human ear but can be heard by rats and mice. The result: noise-sensitive animals leave the room or the house. Even better - the technology is plug and play: the device is simply connected to a socket on the wall. No power source available? No problem! The Rodent Repeller is also available as a battery-powered version for optimal mobile and self-sufficient use. Furthermore, its operating principle is absolutely harmless to animals and humans, because it works without poison or electric shocks.

Mousetraps against annoying rodents in the house

For larger domestic infestations, the only environmental option is usually to catch animals with traps. However, catching mice, especially humanely, is hardly an easy endeavour. Conventional traps often lead to false triggers and unnecessary suffering. With this in mind, SWISSINNO has developed a patented, easy-catch system. It ensures that killing is carried out quickly and meeting or exceeding animal welfare standards. The PRO SuperCat Mousetrap thus corresponds to welfare category A and is approved for pest control of mice according to Section 18 of the German Infection Protection Act IfSG. Because of its environmental friendliness as a poison-free mouse control, and because of these credentials it was also awarded the Blue Angel.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b5e7e272a6e3ca30d8ea16fe40447598
Effective against mice

SWISSINNO as a partner against mouse infestation in autumn

SWISSINNO has specialised in animal-respectful and environmentally friendly pest control. This allows keeping important areas such as the floor space, pantry or children's room free of mice, rats and other animals - without using poison bait. The Rodent Repeller and the Steel-Wool Seal are innovative solutions that keep animals away without harming them.


End of Media Release

Issuer: SWISSINNO SOLUTIONS AG
Key word(s): Environment

06.10.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SWISSINNO SOLUTIONS AG
Rosenbergstrasse 22
9000 St. Gallen
Switzerland
Internet: www.swissinno.com
EQS News ID: 1238801

 
End of News DGAP Media

1238801  06.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aPHARMATHER : Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Ketamine for the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease
AQ
09:04aAIRBASE : Partners with Silicon Valley Bank to Offer its Comprehensive Spend Management Platform to SVB Business Cardholders
BU
09:04aCleveland Cavaliers and Fubo Gaming Announce Long-Term Partnership
BU
09:04aZT CORPORATE : Reports Final Payout on Healthcare Portfolio Exit
BU
09:04aHARMAN DTS Establishes a New Brand Position to Transform Everyday Digital Experiences Through ‘Life-ware'
BU
09:04aIBCI Named Manufacturer's Representative for GNB Industrial Power
GL
09:04aPlivo Launches Contacto to Deliver Omnichannel Customer Service with a Human Touch
GL
09:04aPlivo Launches Contacto to Deliver Omnichannel Customer Service with a Human Touch
GL
09:04aFletch Officially Launches Out of Beta, With Their First Two Security Offerings Available for Free
GL
09:04aJPMORGAN CHASE : Chase and Hyatt Launch First World of Hyatt Business Credit Card
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, bond yields bounce as oil fuels inflation angst
2Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as U.S. lawmaker..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps
4Bayer : shares up after first trial win over Roundup
5World's largest miners pledge net zero carbon emissions by 2050

HOT NEWS