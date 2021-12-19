SX Global Secures FIM Supercross World Championship

GOLD COAST, Australia, Dec. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing body of motorcycle racing, today announced that SX Global, a highly credentialed Australian company, has been selected to manage and promote the FIM Supercross World Championship over the coming decade.

SX Global will develop and manage a new international series commencing in 2022. This is the first time an FIM World Championship has been conducted by an Australian-based company. It is a fitting confirmation for a country with a deep history of success and extraordinary moments in professional motorsports on two wheels.

Jorge Viegas, FIM President, said, "After a strong and fruitful relationship over the last two decades between FIM, Feld Entertainment and AMA, it is now time to start a new journey to ensure a bright future for Supercross. In order to support the growth and commercial viability of the series, the FIM believes that SX Global has the expertise and the ability to deliver a first-class FIM Supercross World Championship. The new series will offer exciting races thanks to the passion and extended experience of the SX Global team, with a plan that will gradually expand the Championship to new countries and territories across the world."

SX Global brings together the creators of the former AUS-X Open Supercross Adam Bailey and Ryan Sanderson, alongside Tony Cochrane, the founding chairman and driving force behind the creation, development and growth of the V8 Supercars Championship in Australia. Adam and Ryan share deep experience in Supercross, having created and hosted a number of highly successful FIM Oceania Championship events since 2015.

Complementing this highly experienced team will be one of the world's leading financial powerhouses with an established track record of investment in global sports properties, to be announced when SX Global officially unveils its plans for the 2022 FIM Supercross World Championship along with confirmation of new partnerships early in the new year.

With a wealth of global motorsports experience, SX Global is an exciting organization to truly take world Supercross to new heights on behalf of the FIM. Utilizing this experience, the new entity SX Global is now preparing to bring Supercross to a world-class global level as the promoter of the FIM Supercross World Championship and reach out to the millions of supercross fans around the globe.

Tony Cochrane, President, SX Global, added, "It's been a tremendous journey over the past five months to bring our team together with some of the most experienced people in all facets of motorsports now coordinating a sharp focus on Supercross and its global expansion. We would very much like to thank the FIM for their strong support of our vision and plan, and in particular its President, Jorge Viegas, who has shown great leadership in working to bring this together in such a short timeframe. Fans have been demanding world class Supercross in so many countries - it's a special day for all of those fans and at the end of the day, fans are our No. 1 consideration."

Further details on both the FIM Supercross World Championship and SX Global will be announced in January 2022.

Click here for Video News Release - https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bdt5o8ynpbrf5lt/AAAM5NJdpzoSaAVpXaRdHt0Ia?dl=0

Click here for Images - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HUQQB9ArKem0QMw1WNL9zYCIw4UxXbvq?usp=sharing

For more information, or interview requests, please contact:

Gus Burrows

gus@amemanagement.com.au

+61 424 371 065

Related Files

AUSTRALIAN RELEASE - Australian Group SX Global secures rights to brand new international motorsport championship .docx.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: FIM World Supercross Championship will be action-packed stadium racing





The FIM Supercross World Championship will see the greatest dirt bike riders on the planet competing across the globe - click for hi-res image

















Image 2: Ricky Carmichael and Chad Reed





5 time World Champion Ricky Carmichael (USA) Vs 2 time World Champion Chad Reed at the AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia in 2019

















Image 3: SX Global Directors





From Left to Right: Adam Bailey (Managing Director - Motorsport- SX Global) Ryan Sanderson (Managing Director - Motorsport- Commercial) Tony Cochrane (President - SX Global)









