SYNGENTA PLANS TO WITHDRAW CHINA IPO APPLICATION ON WEAK MARKET - BLOOMBERG NEWS
Stock market news
ETF of the week: Preferred Stocks, a mixed product between stocks and bonds
NVIDIA Corporation : Silicon Valley wants to break Nvidia's CUDA software monopoly
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 AM ET
Kamala Harris pushes the envelope as Biden struggles with some Democrats
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 AM ET
Texas attorney general opens investigation into parts supplier for Boeing
(Reuters) - Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into a supplier of parts for Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc after what he said were recurring issues with certain of those parts, his office said on Thursday.
Carrefour : Publication of Carrefour's 2023 Universal Registration Document
Thailand looking to set up mega entertainment project if casinos legalised, PM says