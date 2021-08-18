Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SYNTHOS Nutrient Enhancer Now Available in Canada

08/18/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYNTHOS® from Koch Agronomic Services (Koch) is a plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) product now available in Canada. A liquid formulation that is phosphate soluble, SYNTHOS is a highly effective nutrient enhancer used to increase yield on a wide variety of crops.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005596/en/

“Canadian growers will quickly see the benefits of using SYNTHOS,” says Dr. Rigas Karamanos, senior agronomist for Koch in Canada. “On the operational side, SYNTHOS is easy to apply and has a two-year shelf life. In the field, SYNTHOS helps with plant uptake, enhances root mass development and improves nutrient use efficiency (NUE) through phosphate solubilization. Research being done in Canada shows SYNTHOS has yield advantages on both wheat and canola, and has the potential to increase overall profitability.”

SYNTHOS contains live microorganisms that help improve soil fertility when applied to plant surfaces, seeds, roots or soil. The substance colonizes the rhizosphere or the interior of the plants, stimulating plant growth by increasing the availability of plant nutrients.

A Highly Effective PGPR

As a PGPR product, SYNTHOS increases NUE by improving soil health. Growth-stimulating bacteria have a positive effect, including nitrogen fixation, solubility of phosphorus fertilizer, mineralization and decomposition of crop residue. By making nutrients useful for plants, SYNTHOS:

  • Improves plant adaptability and promotes plant growth.
  • Helps to convert phosphate-based fertilizer into readily available forms for improved plant uptake.
  • Contributes to increased yields, especially when applied in phosphorus-deficient soils.
  • Enhances root mass development when applied with dry fertilizer.

Ease of Use for Growers

SYNTHOS can save growers both time and money in the field with a range of benefits that include:

  • Easy application and flexibility, formulated to impregnate bulk dry fertilizer, or applied banded.
  • A mineral oil-based formula that allows SYNTHOS to suppress dust during storage, handling, and application.
  • An extended window of application with the ability to be stored for up to two years before microbial viability is compromised. It is also viable on fertilizer up to 18 months depending on storage conditions.

“At Koch, we continue to look for easy-to-use products to help growers produce more with fewer resources,” said Michael Berry, director of brand expansion for Koch. “Bringing attention to biologicals gives us an opportunity to talk with producers about growth-stimulating bacteria and how they can improve operational efficiencies. Coupled with 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices, SYNTHOS will help improve soil health and NUE across Canada.”

To learn more about SYNTHOS, visit SYNTHOSBiological.ca or contact your Koch sales representative.

The 4R approach is endorsed and supported by the International Plant Nutrition Institute, The Fertilizer Institute, the Canadian Fertilizer Institute and the International Fertilizer Industry Association. SYNTHOS® and the SYNTHOS logo are trademarks of Koch Agronomic Services, LLC. Koch and the Koch logo are trademarks of Koch Industries, Inc. © 2021 Koch Agronomic Services, LLC.

About Koch Agronomic Services, LLC

Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and its affiliates produce and market a proven and expanding global portfolio of plant performance technologies for agriculture producers. With a commitment to creating real, sustainable, long-term value for customers and society, Koch Agronomic Services, LLC focuses on developing customer-driven solutions to maximize plant performance and minimize environmental impact. Koch Agronomic Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC. www.kochagronomicservices.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:57aMICROSOFT : Cigna requires employees returning to office to be fully vaccinated
RE
11:57aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11:57aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of RIVE, IACB, BCYP, and RFL Mergers
GL
11:56aU.S. homebuilding stumbles amid unrelenting supply constraints
RE
11:55aVIEW INVESTOR ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages View, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – VIEW
BU
11:54aELECTRIC VEHICLES : the challenge for planners
PU
11:54aTECK RESOURCES : Operations Resume at Highland Valley Copper (Form 6-K)
PU
11:54a23ANDME : Looks at Data on E-Cigarette Use
PU
11:54aHDFC BANK : #Parivartan impacts over 5.35 lakh people in Himachal Pradesh in 2020-2021
PU
11:54aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Half-year financial report 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
5Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps

HOT NEWS