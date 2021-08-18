SYNTHOS Nutrient Enhancer Now Available in Canada

SYNTHOS® from Koch Agronomic Services (Koch) is a plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) product now available in Canada. A liquid formulation that is phosphate soluble, SYNTHOS is a highly effective nutrient enhancer used to increase yield on a wide variety of crops.

“Canadian growers will quickly see the benefits of using SYNTHOS,” says Dr. Rigas Karamanos, senior agronomist for Koch in Canada. “On the operational side, SYNTHOS is easy to apply and has a two-year shelf life. In the field, SYNTHOS helps with plant uptake, enhances root mass development and improves nutrient use efficiency (NUE) through phosphate solubilization. Research being done in Canada shows SYNTHOS has yield advantages on both wheat and canola, and has the potential to increase overall profitability.”

SYNTHOS contains live microorganisms that help improve soil fertility when applied to plant surfaces, seeds, roots or soil. The substance colonizes the rhizosphere or the interior of the plants, stimulating plant growth by increasing the availability of plant nutrients.

A Highly Effective PGPR

As a PGPR product, SYNTHOS increases NUE by improving soil health. Growth-stimulating bacteria have a positive effect, including nitrogen fixation, solubility of phosphorus fertilizer, mineralization and decomposition of crop residue. By making nutrients useful for plants, SYNTHOS:

Improves plant adaptability and promotes plant growth.

Helps to convert phosphate-based fertilizer into readily available forms for improved plant uptake.

Contributes to increased yields, especially when applied in phosphorus-deficient soils.

Enhances root mass development when applied with dry fertilizer.

Ease of Use for Growers

SYNTHOS can save growers both time and money in the field with a range of benefits that include:

Easy application and flexibility, formulated to impregnate bulk dry fertilizer, or applied banded.

A mineral oil-based formula that allows SYNTHOS to suppress dust during storage, handling, and application.

An extended window of application with the ability to be stored for up to two years before microbial viability is compromised. It is also viable on fertilizer up to 18 months depending on storage conditions.

“At Koch, we continue to look for easy-to-use products to help growers produce more with fewer resources,” said Michael Berry, director of brand expansion for Koch. “Bringing attention to biologicals gives us an opportunity to talk with producers about growth-stimulating bacteria and how they can improve operational efficiencies. Coupled with 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices, SYNTHOS will help improve soil health and NUE across Canada.”

To learn more about SYNTHOS, visit SYNTHOSBiological.ca or contact your Koch sales representative.

