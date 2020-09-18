SaTT : Smart Advertising Token Announces Listing on Leading Crypto Exchanges, KuCoin and Uniswap

Smart advertising marketplace SaTT is proud to announce the listing of its namesake token SATT on leading digital assets trading platforms - KuCoin, a centralized exchange (CEX) and Uniswap, a decentralized exchange (DEX).

Currently in the midst of its ICO, the SaTT project is making headlines across major news media for its remarkable feat in fundraising. Within 48 hours, the SaTT ICO closed over USD 1 million, hitting their soft cap of USD 3,360,000 in under a week.

Acknowledging the massive support from their community, SaTT CEO Gauthier Bros expressed his appreciation:

“To all who believe in SaTT and continue to express your amazing support for the SaTT token sale, as a show of our tremendous appreciation, we are going ahead of schedule with our token listing on the 24th of September. KuCoin is a world-class digital asset trading platform and we are proud to be listed on such a reputable exchange. For the DEX supporters, we have selected UniSwap, the leading decentralized permissionless exchange.”

KuCoin Global CEO Johnny Lyu said, “KuCoin has always been the home of crypto hidden gems, and we are happy to support more promising blockchain projects with our various financial services like trading, staking and more. Digital advertising is a billion-dollar market and we have seen SaTT’s potential to develop a new advertising solution with lower costs and more transparency.”

The SaTT Story - Quality Over Hype

Birthed by the core team of Atayen, Inc., the iFrames app developer for business pages on Facebook, the SaTT project team have no shortage of advertising experience with a customer base that included international brands the likes of Coca Cola, McDonalds and Disney, amongst others. Keenly aware of the ills and challenges facing the advertising industry, the SaTT project was aptly armed with a viable use case from its years in advertising.

Amid the hype of countless ICOs of projects without a product or even a use case in 2018, SaTT went against the grain and kept the focus on delivering a working product.

The past two years has seen the SaTT team laboring over its blockchain advertising platform and conducting innumerable tests on blockchain oracles to obtain off-chain data from third party API of social media platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.

Consistent hard work has paid off and the SaTT platform has been fully launched since Q3 this year, now ready and eager to take on the advertising mantle for the brands of the world.

Having grown a strong following throughout its developing stages, last week, the SaTT project saw its ICO reach a level of fervour unheard of in today’s ICO narrative, as loyal supporters rallied behind the project’s token sale.

SaTT’s ICO success serves as a testament to good old-fashioned persistence and hard work. As Henry Ford put it, “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking.”

Keeping Community at the Forefront

At the time of this writing, the SaTT ICO has raised over USD 4 million with the total number of SaTT token holders sitting at over 13,400 addresses.

Starting September 24, SaTT token holders will be able to start making deposits in preparation for trading. Available trading pairs will be announced when deposits open on the exchanges. Stay tuned to SaTT social media channels for exact timing and other detailed announcements.

In the meantime, SaTT remains committed to making listing partnerships with credible exchanges vetted to be safe for users, keeping the community always at the forefront of any listing decisions. SaTT token holders will welcome the news that besides KuCoin and UniSwap, SaTT has managed to secure an additional 5 exchanges, to be announced at a later date. Stay tuned!

About SaTT

SaTT, which stands for Smart Advertising Transaction Token, is a utility token that enables advertisers to buy smart advertising services on its ethereum-based dApp. All transactions between advertisers and influencers/publishers are governed by the SaTT smart contract which ensures speed, transparency and security, and is cost-efficient.

The SaTT dApp helps to quantify ROI by using Oracles to retrieve data from 3rd-party API of social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. Actions performed, such as LIKES, SHARES, VIEWS, TWEETS etc. can then be evaluated and if all criteria is successfully met, payments are triggered automatically from the advertiser’s preloaded budget to the wallet of the influencer/publisher. Fast, tamper-proof, secure and cost-efficient, the SaTT smart advertising system is a perfect use case of the ethereum smart contract. https://satt-token.com

About KuCoin

KuCoin is a world-class blockchain asset exchange, also known as “The People’s Exchange”. Offering 200+ cryptocurrencies, KuCoin provides an exchange service for users to conduct digital asset transactions securely and efficiently. https://www.kucoin.com

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a protocol on Ethereum for swapping ERC20 tokens. Uniswap is designed for the community to trade tokens without platform fees or middlemen. Uniswap provides liquidity using a simple math equation and a pool of tokens without the need to match buyers and sellers. https://uniswap.org

