SAAB : UBS reiterates its recommendation after the results

The analyst confirms his neutral recommendation on the share with an unchanged target price of SEK 260 following the announcement of Q2 2024 results.



' there is a slight improvement in sales (c.2%) and EBIT (c.4%). Order intake is impressive, although largely expected following major announcements. FCF, meanwhile, remained in negative territory' says UBS.



The outlook for the full year 2024 in terms of organic sales growth, EBIT growth and positive operating cash flow is reiterated.



