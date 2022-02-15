Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sachem Head seeks control of US Foods board, nominates seven directors

02/15/2022 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Scott Ferguson, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager for Sachem Head Capital Management LP, presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York

BOSTON (Reuters) -Investment firm Sachem Head Capital Management is trying to take control of US Foods Holding Corp's board and has nominated seven directors, arguing that the food distributor's performance has been lagging its peers.

Sachem Head, which owns 8.7% of the company, called the nominations "the last option available" to protect stockholder interests after US Foods failed to make operational improvements and lift margins.

In response, US Foods said it profitably grew market share and expanded core earnings margins in the four years leading up to the pandemic and has since invested roughly $60 million to hire more people.

In a letter to other shareholders, Sachem Head portfolio manager Scott Ferguson said new directors are needed to hold current or future management accountable.

"There is a deep-seated resistance to real change at US Foods, and, in fact, a lack of acknowledgement that there is even a problem," Ferguson said.

He nominated himself and six others with expertise in supply chain issues, the food industry as well as strategic and financial issues to the 11-member board. The slate includes Bernardo Hees, former chief executive of Kraft Heinz Co.

US Foods, however, said the board still had concerns about Hees' previous leadership roles.

It said Brazilian regulators had investigated Hees as the former CEO of America Latina Logistica (ALL) over financial irregularities, while Kraft Heinz had to pay a $62 million penalty after U.S. authorities found out it falsified supplier contracts to achieve cost savings during his tenure.

Sachem Head earlier walked away from a proposed settlement that would have handed it a board seat and allowed it to help select another director. The hedge fund has been invested in US Foods since 2018.

US Foods, valued at $8.3 billion, last week said it split the role of chairman and chief executive officer, a step that often appeals to big investors like pension funds who would eventually vote in proxy fights.

Private equity firm KKR owns roughly 10% of the company and has a board seat too.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Additional reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. -11.32% 172.97 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
KKR & CO. INC. 2.49% 62.1 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.25% 34.685 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
US FOODS HOLDING CORP. 3.63% 38.625 Delayed Quote.6.92%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52pLondon marine insurers add Russian, Ukrainian waters to high risk list
RE
12:51pGold, palladium retreat on signs of easing tensions over Ukraine
RE
12:49pRussia says it pulls back some troops, Ukraine and West want proof
RE
12:49pPrivate debts pose hidden risk to developing countries, World Bank warns
RE
12:47pPrince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
RE
12:46pSachem Head seeks control of US Foods board, nominates seven directors
RE
12:46pPrince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
RE
12:46pFormer Minneapolis police officer recalls knee-restraint training at trial for Floyd arrest
RE
12:43pMore data on Canada truck convoy donors leaked - website
RE
12:37pUnicredit - upon shareholders approval, cash dividend distributi…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3Analyst recommendations: Enbridge, GSK, PepsiCo, Moody's, Novavax...
4DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
5Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store

HOT NEWS