Sackler family says billions collected from Purdue not abuse of bankruptcy law

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Members of the Sackler family on Monday
said billions of dollars they collected from Purdue Pharma
before the company filed for Chapter 11 was the result of extra
cash, not part of a "secret plan" to abuse the bankruptcy
system.
In court papers, lawyers for the Sackler family members, who
controlled Purdue, rejected U.S. District Judge Colleen
McMahon’s suggestion that the more than $10 billion they
collected from Purdue in the years leading up to the 2019
bankruptcy could amount to an abuse of the Chapter 11 process.
There is no evidence to suggest the payments “were made as
part of a secret plan” to abuse the bankruptcy system, the
Sackler lawyers said. They called the idea “pure fiction.”
McMahon is considering whether to overturn a ruling that
shields the Sacklers from liability over the opioid epidemic.
The payments, the Sacklers argued, were made as business
grew, including increased revenue following the restoration of
Purdue's patent for OxyContin in 2008.
The Sacklers, who have denied wrongdoing and did not file
for bankruptcy themselves, have contributed about $4.5 billion
to a settlement of opioid-related litigation in exchange for
protection against future lawsuits.
Purdue argued in a separate filing on Monday that the
protections are necessary because the company cannot exit
bankruptcy without resolving opioid-related claims against both
Purdue and the Sacklers.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the
U.S. Trustee, has long opposed this type of litigation shield
and said on Monday in court filings that the law offers no such
protections for people who have not filed for bankruptcy.
The U.S. Trustee accused the Sacklers of “piggybacking” off
Purdue’s bankruptcy to protect themselves.
“If this is not abuse of the bankruptcy system, it is
unclear what is,” the trustee said.
