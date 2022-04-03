Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Sacramento shooting victim's mother demands answers

04/03/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
STORY: Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said the shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT) near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.

Community activist Berry Accius said he had rushed to the scene shortly after the shooting.

"[I saw] victims that were distraught, victims that had blood all over their clothing weren't able to get medical attention because the medical teams were dealing with other victims unfortunately that had more critical injuries," said Accius, whose Voice of the Youth leadership program is focused on gun violence prevention.

Family members waited outside the police lines seeking news about missing loved ones.

Among them was Pamela Harris, who said her daughter had called her at 2:15 a.m. to say that her 38-year-old son, Sergio, had been shot and killed outside a nightclub.

"I just want to know something, that's all. I just want them to tell me something, tell our family something so we can do what we have to do, to try to move on a little bit," Harris said.

"I'm not leaving until they give me some answers," she added.


© Reuters 2022
