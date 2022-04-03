Sacramento shooting victim's mother demands answers

Community activist Berry Accius said he had rushed to the scene shortly after the shooting.

"[I saw] victims that were distraught, victims that had blood all over their clothing weren't able to get medical attention because the medical teams were dealing with other victims unfortunately that had more critical injuries," said Accius, whose Voice of the Youth leadership program is focused on gun violence prevention.

Family members waited outside the police lines seeking news about missing loved ones.

Among them was Pamela Harris, who said her daughter had called her at 2:15 a.m. to say that her 38-year-old son, Sergio, had been shot and killed outside a nightclub.

"I just want to know something, that's all. I just want them to tell me something, tell our family something so we can do what we have to do, to try to move on a little bit," Harris said.

"I'm not leaving until they give me some answers," she added.