Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

'Sadness and gratitude' for Thai massacre survivor

10/09/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Three-year old Paveenut Supolwong - "Ammy" to her family - is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday, she stayed fast asleep under a blanket, oblivious to the tragedy unfolding around her: twenty-two children stabbed to death in Ammy's nursery.

To her mother, Panompai Sithong, it's a miracle she survived.

"My kid is not a deep sleeper. I believe there must be some spiritual thing covering her eyes and ears. We have different beliefs, but to me I think that that protected my kid."

Ammy was the only child in the nursery to have escaped unscathed after former police officer Panya Khamrap burst in the nursery - one stop in a rampage through the town of Uthai Sawan that killed more than 30 people.

"The person who checked on my kid saw that she had no bloodstains, so that person walked over to other deceased kids' bodies to take a look. At that moment, Ammy just woke up, she stood up with her face facing the wall as Ammy was sleeping at the far end. She slept in the corner opposite her best friend named Techin  because they slept in two rows. As the rescuer saw her waking up, they covered her with a blanket and carried her out so the child didn't know anything, didn't know what had happened."

On Sunday, the family's home was bustling with relatives and neighbors sharing food and reflections on the tragedy. They sat in a circle around Ammy heaping blessings and tying white threads on her wrists for luck.

The celebration, bittersweet in a community flooded with grief. 

"I have no words, I'm in shock, I feel for other families when I visited them, but when I turn around and look at myself I'm glad that my kid has survived. It's a mixed feeling of sadness and gratitude."

Ammy's parents said she seems to have no memory of the attack. 

"She was asking her grandmother why you don't pick up Techin back from school and her grandmother told her that Techin is already dead and also the teacher. She only knows that the teacher and her friend, Techin are dead, but she doesn't know that all her friends are all gone." 


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:22pNorth Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training
RE
05:20pGreg Hands appointed as UK trade minister
RE
04:38pAmericans Griner, Whelan may gain release from Russia by year-end, ex-U.S. diplomat says
RE
04:18p'Sadness and gratitude' for Thai massacre survivor
RE
04:03pMarketmind: China back for dollar thwack
RE
03:28pProjections show Austrian president wins re-election
RE
03:22pTesla's China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade
RE
02:32pGerman voters deliver mixed verdict on Scholz coalition in regional poll
RE
02:29pHuge lines as drivers wait to cross damaged Crimea bridge
RE
02:22pTesla In September Sold Record China-Made Vehicles, With 83,135 Units In Wholesale -CPCA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cars queue to leave Crimea after bridge blast
2Marketmind: China back for dollar thwack
3Chinese ambassador thanks Musk for proposal on Taiwan
4French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says
5Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports

HOT NEWS