Safe Catch : Proven the Best Seafood Option for Babies, Toddlers

01/19/2021 | 04:44pm EST
USDA urges parents to feed young children more seafood starting around 6 months of age

New dietary guidelines illustrate an urgent need for parents to feed children more seafood starting at six months of age. But how can parents trust their children will receive the omega 3’s and other nutrients needed for healthy brain and neural development, while avoiding unsafe mercury levels? Safe Catch is the only brand in the world testing every single tuna and salmon for mercury. The mercury limits for Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna and Wild Pink Salmon meet or exceed the EPA and FDA standards for seafood “Best Choices,” which is why Safe Catch is the best seafood option for infants, toddlers, or pregnant and lactating mothers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006098/en/

On average, toddlers between 12 and 23 months are deficient in seafood consumption, falling well below the recommended 2 to 3 ounces per week. Safe Catch is the only brand in the world testing every single tuna and salmon for mercury. The mercury limits for Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna and Wild Pink Salmon meet or exceed the EPA and FDA standards for seafood “Best Choices,” which is why Safe Catch is the best seafood option for infants, toddlers, or pregnant and lactating mothers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Without testing, knowing what seafood options to feed infants and toddlers is challenging because mercury levels can vary widely from fish to fish and species to species. About one out of every four tuna tested do not meet Safe Catch’s strict mercury standards for its Elite Wild Tuna, which are 10x stricter than FDA guidelines. Safe Catch Wild Pink Salmon is tested to standards 25x stricter than FDA guidelines. Safe Catch is also the only seafood brand proven to meet the Consumer Reports’ “Low Mercury” criteria for vulnerable populations, including expectant mothers and young children.

The newly issued 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans from the USDA, for the first time, include recommendations for babies and toddlers under the age of two. The guidelines highlight a critical nutritional gap in the average child’s diet. On average, toddlers between 12 and 23 months are deficient in seafood consumption, falling well below the recommend 2 to 3 ounces per week.

“According to the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, allergens, including seafood, should be introduced around 6 months of age. Seafood is a top choice for infants and toddlers as an important source of heme iron, zinc, protein, choline, and essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These fatty acids are key nutrients needed for the rapid brain development that occurs in the first 2 years of life,” said Kacie Barnes, RDN and founder of Mama Knows Nutrition. “The Dietary Guidelines also caution against exposure to methylmercury which can be high in some types of seafood, and particularly dangerous to young children. To introduce seafood safely, I recommend seafood from Safe Catch, which has the lowest mercury limit of any brand.”

Safe Catch products can be purchased at Safecatch.com, Amazon.com, Costco and many US grocery stores.

About Safe Catch

Safe Catch is Paleo Certified, Whole30 Approved, the Official Seafood Partner of the American Pregnancy Association, Expo West NEXTY Award Winner, Parents Magazine “Pick for Kids” and Muscle & Fitness “Best Choice for Clean Eating”. Safe Catch is about more than better seafood. Safe Catch has a mission to protect purity in our oceans, lakes, and rivers. Learn more at www.safecatch.com.


© Business Wire 2021
