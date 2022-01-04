Log in
Safe-haven gold rises as virus surge sours risk mood

01/04/2022 | 01:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as demand for the safe-haven metal asset was lifted by a surge in COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant that threatened global economic recovery.

Spot gold was last up 0.7% at $1,814.13 per ounce by 12:42 P.M. ET (1742 GMT), having marked its worst session in more than a month on Monday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.8% at $1,814.70.

The year started off with fresh record highs for equities, but since it is hard to determine whether this winning streak will continue, investors have started to go back into safety, said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

"The impact of Omicron is going to be mostly felt on the inflationary side and on economic recovery," Moya added.

Several countries have imposed fresh restrictions to tackle a surge in cases driven by the new variant.

Concerns surrounding the Omicron variant have sparked a safe-haven bid in gold, TD Securities wrote in a note, adding that, "higher gold prices are inconsistent with global markets pricing in a 70% probability for a Fed rate hike in March, which places a cap on prices."

Gold, which offers no yield of its own, tends to fall out of favour with investors when interest rates rise.

Renewed inflation concerns could hit the marketplace in the near term and sap risk appetite as bond yields are likely to continue to rise, Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said in a note.

A rise in U.S. treasury yields on expectations for a Fed rate hike this year lifted the dollar to five-year high versus the yen. [USD/] [US/]

Silver rose 0.7% to $23.01 per ounce, platinum was up 1.5% at $969.45, and palladium climbed 2.4% to $1,869.23.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Amy Caren Daniel)

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

By Kavya Guduru


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.33% 84.088 Delayed Quote.0.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.60% 0.72403 Delayed Quote.0.08%
BELIEVE 3.38% 17.37 Real-time Quote.-0.57%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 1.09% 157.209 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.35357 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.14% 91.45 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.42% 0.78732 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.07% 12199.4 Delayed Quote.0.37%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.62% 131.147 Delayed Quote.0.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.12916 Delayed Quote.0.03%
GOLD 0.56% 1814.294 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.50% 1.558992 Delayed Quote.0.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.013418 Delayed Quote.0.00%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.97% 0.7886 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 1.03% 79.086 Delayed Quote.0.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.32% 0.68098 Delayed Quote.0.04%
PALLADIUM 1.55% 1864 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SILVER 0.49% 23.025 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.71% 116.144 Delayed Quote.0.06%
