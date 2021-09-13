SafeRide Unveils vInsight™ Fleet – a Deep Learning Data Analytics Solution for Commercial Fleets

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeRide Technologies, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle health management (VHM), data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions unveiled today vInsight™ Fleet — an AI-based data analytics solution for commercial fleets. vInsight Fleet is a new addition to SafeRide’s VHM platform. The vInsight platform also includes the vInsight™ Developer tool, which enables customers to create AI-based VHM algorithms, and the vInsight™ Edge embedded inferencing engine, which enables efficient execution of vehicle health monitors onboard the vehicle.



Fleet operational efficiency is impacted by multiple factors including vehicle health conditions, driver behavior, drive cycle, mission planning, and more. Although ample data is available today to fleet managers, the complex relationships between these factors make it difficult to identify, isolate, and prioritize the contributing factors and drive effective actions. Generating actionable insights often requires manual analysis of reports by experienced individuals, which delivers limited results.

Existing fleet management solutions use telematics data to track each vehicle’s location, fuel use, engine status, and driver behavior to make sure that rules are followed and best practices are kept. They also interpret diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) to initiate repairs and create maintenance reminders based on mileage and hours of service. These capabilities are primarily reactive and inefficiently preventative.

vInsight Fleet uses state-of-the art machine learning and deep learning technology to learn the complex relationships between multiple contributing factors within the vehicle and across the fleet by utilizing telematics data and vehicle health indicators that are proactively generated by the vInsight platform. The AI identifies and isolates factors that impact operational efficiency, fuel consumption, and maintenance costs. SafeRide’s AI technology advances fleet management with predictive capabilities and operational insights that were not available before. It helps reduce maintenance costs, minimize diagnostic and repair time, optimize fuel consumption, mitigate roadside repairs, and minimize downtime.

SafeRide also announced today a partnership with Traffilog, a leading provider of telematics, advanced diagnostics, and predictive maintenance services for commercial fleets. Traffilog will integrate SafeRide’s new solution to provide its fleet customers cutting-edge advancements in predictive maintenance and fleet operational efficiency.

”Traffilog’s advanced telematics and data acquisition capabilities provide access to valuable vehicle data”, said Yossi Vardi, SafeRide’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Integrating SafeRide’s deep learning and big data analytics technology together with Traffilog’s platform enables us to deliver best-in-class diagnostics and predictive maintenance services to commercial fleets worldwide.”

“SafeRide’s deep learning technology enables us to further increase the value we deliver to our fleet customers”, said Erez Lorber, CEO of Traffilog. “Integrating vInsight Fleet into our platform provides our customers with unprecedented capabilities to optimize their fleet’s performance and reduce their vehicles’ total cost of ownership.”

vInsight Fleet integrates with telematics and fleet management solutions using open APIs, which enable the use of data from multiple sources and the delivery of insights to each fleet’s preferred management system. The vInsight Fleet software can run on public or private cloud or on premises.

SafeRide is demonstrating the vInsight Fleet solution this week at the American Trucking Association’s Technology and Maintenance Council Fall Meeting in Cleveland, Ohio.

