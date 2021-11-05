Safemoon Whales Joins Bitrise Coin After A Meeting On Zoom Call

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - Safemoon whales have joined Bitrise coin, and the move has elicited a lot of activities around this new coin. The number of new members joining has grown by a considerable margin. A move by crypto whales is observed by thousands of smaller investors because they rarely make a mistake. In fact, crypto whales' move is a sign that the coin is viable and has a huge ROI potential.





Bitrise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/102207_515c5533548dfae9_001full.jpg

For the last few weeks, a huge number of Safemoon community members have been joining the Bitrise coin, but the move by the whales, after a Zoom call, solidifies what experts have been saying that Bitrise is the next 'Safemoon.'

Crypto whales have huge interests in the project they put their money in. They usually do a lot of research on all aspects of the crypto project to ensure it is a genuine and a viable investment. Therefore, making this move to join Bitrise coin shuts naysayers who have been skeptical about the project.

But the Bitrise coin has been doing very well even before the coming of Safemoon whales. The coin has already built an impeccable reputation as one of the fastest-growing cryptos in the market. The value of the coin has already grown in thousand folds. There were already many investors sitting on thousands of dollars in profits by the end of October.

Among the key areas that attracted Safemoon whales are the innovative tokenomics and the project products. First, Bitrise is a hyper-deflationary payment network token. Therefore, tokens in circulation will be diminishing with time, which will drive the price of tokens up as demand grows.

But the reduction of the tokens in supply is what makes the Bitrise token unique from other tokens. The network uses the buyback process, which is automated using a smart contract. Bitrise is the first token to automate the buy back process. The platform charges 12% on every transaction, and 5% is sent to the buy back smart contract, which buys tokens from the pool and immediately burns them. That's how investors make money with the rising token value.

The 4% of the fee is distributed to the token holders as a reward for holding the token. The rewards are sent to the token holder's wallets automatically in the form of BNBs every 60 minutes. This is one of the ways that Safemoon will be making an active income from Bitrise coins. Only 3% of the fee goes to marketing.

The Bitrise team is also developing incredible products that will make the token value grow bigger than Safemoon and other hot coins in the market. The team has already launched Bitrise Audits, and Techrate Audit, which are free audit programs for blockchains and smart contracts. They were released in August and have been a game-changer in audits.

The Bitrise dApp wallets is another product that was released on 28th October 2021. The Wallet's Beta 2 version is available on Google Play Store for Android phones. The team is currently waiting for the listing of the mobile app wallet on the Apple App Store for iOS phones. This dApp wallet combines an intuitive user interface with powerful functionality.

The team is soon launching the network's revenue share program and the staking process. The program will share 80% APY of the revenues generated from the products such as Bitrise Audit, dApp wallet, Bitrise exchange (coming soon), and other products. This is definitely another factor that attracted Safemoon whales. It means they will get a share of the generated revenues plus BNB rewards.

With Safemoon whales joining the Bitrise coin, it is a sign of confidence in the Bitrise coin.

Media Contact

John K

Email: contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://www.bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

