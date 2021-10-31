Safemoon's Tough Competitor Bitrise Coin Trending No. 1 on CoinMarketCap

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2021) - Safemoon's rapid price increase has been one of the most talked-about topics in the crypto market this year. From April 2021, investors have made millions in profits, and the coin dominance is still evident. But now there is a new challenger - Bitrise coin.





Bitrise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/101483_081148f44412da3e_001full.jpg

The Bitrise coin is barely over three months old and is already proving a force to reckon with. The coin is currently, as of writing, trending No. 1 on CoinMarketCap. Bitrise coin has been doing well in the last few months and is currently experiencing thousands of new members joining every day.

Like Safemoon, Bitrise is a DeFi project that is increasing efficiency in the financial industry by eradicating intermediaries. The token stands out as it offers unique features in the market. The tokenomics are very interesting and attractive to investors who are interested in highly potent tokens.

Bitrise is a hyper-deflationary payment network token, but the control of the tokens in circulation is a bit unique and stands out from most of the competing tokens, and this increases its competitiveness towards Safemoon. The Bitrise team has created an automated buyback system to deal with the liquidity issue. It is the first token to develop an automated buyback system.

In tokenomics, the team has set aside 5% of the 12% collected from every sale to buy and burn tokens in the liquidity pool. The 5% is sent into the buyback contract, which automatically buys tokens in the liquidity pool to reduce circulation, which results in a price increment. With buyback automation, investors are confident of zero manipulation of token liquidity. This is one of the ways that Bitrise coin is increasingly becoming a tough Safemoon competitor.

The reward system for Bitrise token holders is very transparent and efficient. The 4% of the collected fee goes to token holders as rewards in the form of BNB. The unique thing is that all rewards are automatically sent into the holder's wallet every 60 minutes. This is exactly what most crypto investors look for and is one of the reasons why the Bitrise coin is trending number one CoinMarketCap, as of writing.

Note that only the tokens in the liquidity pool receive BNB rewards, thus granting more rewards to each token holder. There will be no need to request for reward release or hours of waiting. It has an efficient reward system than Safemoon and many other similar DeFi projects.

Apart from the innovative and attractive tokenomics, Bitrise products are increasing token utility. The main products include Bitrise Audit, Bitrise Wallet, and Bitrise Exchange. The Bitrise Audit was the first product and was launched in August. The platform provides free audit service to blockchain and smart contracts projects to developers. It has been a game-changer in audits.

Bitrise Wallet was released in mid-October and has been a force to reckon with. The wallet is challenging some of the most popular wallets, such as Trust Wallet, with its incredible features. It is one of the most secure and safest wallets, as it is designed to use private keys, mnemonic phrases, passwords, and authentication to keep digital assets safe from unauthorized parties.

The dApp wallet allows users to trade a vast range of coins, including swapping BEP20/ERC20 tokens, without the need for Pancakeswap or Uniswap tools. Therefore, users can trade Safemoon, Shiba Inu and all other tokens in the market. In addition to this, the wallet comes with an in-built chart feature that allows users to check prices and token charts without leaving the wallet. The user interface for this dApp wallet is super intuitive and easiest to use.

Though Safemoon has been doing very well, soon it will be competing with equally tough coins, including Bitrise coin. Bitrise token has everything perfect, from tokenomics to products, and that's why at the time of writing this article, it was trending No. 1 on CoinMarketCap.

As the team releases the remaining products, as specified in the roadmap, Bitrise coin will continue to increase in value at the same rate as Safemoon or even higher.

Check out the Bitrise dApp wallet Beta 2 version. It can be downloaded at Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Search Bitrise, and the app will pop up.

Media Contact

Gert Sanem

Eail: contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://www.bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

PR - Cryptoshib.com

Email: info@cryptoshib.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101483