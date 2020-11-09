Log in
Safetrust Modernizes HID iCLASS® Readers with MIFARE® DESFire® EV3 Security

11/09/2020 | 01:00pm EST

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust, a pioneer in virtual credential solutions, introduces the SABRE MODULE, a 30-second plug-in upgrade that adds DESFire EV3 and remote management capabilities to installed HID iCLASS readers.

The module simplifies the transition from legacy prox, iCLASS or SEOS credentials to DESFire EV3 and supports WiFi which allows customers to remotely manage and configure their readers, eliminating the need for onsite visits. The fast, plug-and-play solution requires no rewiring and allows organizations to extend the ROI of their existing infrastructure with their installed readers — it's the end of rip-and-replace.

"Safetrust technology extends the useful life of access control infrastructures and provides a transition path away from expensive and proprietary vendor card products to interoperable industry standards such as DESFire EV3, Global Platform and OSDP SC,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Safetrust. “With support for ‘Bring Your Own Key’ (BYOK), a customer can choose the card manufacturers that best suit their design needs and pricing.”

Over-the-air (OTA) updates enable future features to be delivered seamlessly from a central management portal. This includes future product features, software patches and any evolution of new card specifications.

SABRE MODULES for HID iCLASS and multiCLASS readers are available now. For pricing and to learn more, visit www.safetrust.com/sabre-module, download the Safetrust DESFire Solutions Brief, or contact sales@safetrust.com.

HID® iCLASS SE®, multiCLASS SE®, iCLASS®, and Seos® are trademarks of HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. Neither that company nor its affiliates have manufactured or endorsed this product and have no association with Safetrust Inc.
NXP, MIFARE and DESFire are registered trademarks of NXP B.V.

About Safetrust
Safetrust delivers a touchless access experience that modernizes the new workplace to be secure, integrated and convenient. Using virtual credentials stored in mobile phones or wearables, Safetrust enables employees to move seamlessly through secured doors, elevators, turnstiles and more. Safetrust eliminates the need to replace access readers by leveraging existing infrastructure, providing a fast, cost-effective, and convenient upgrade path to touchless virtual credentials. Safetrust is headquartered in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.safetrust.com, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Brooke Grigsby
+1 510 497-0799
bgrigsby@safetrust.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
