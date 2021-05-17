Log in
Safety Vision expands payment options to accept cryptocurrency for Mobile Video Surveillance Purchases

05/17/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
Safety Vision, LLC is pleased to now make purchasing of their best-in-class mobile video surveillance systems even more convenient by leading the industry to accept payment using Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“In keeping with our innovative and visionary approach to solving unique mobile surveillance challenges, we are pleased to now also offer the world’s most popular cryptocurrency payment options for our customers.”

With over 5,000 cryptocurrencies listed on Coinmarketcap.com, there are now significantly more digital currencies than traditional bank currencies in the world. Cryptocurrencies are becoming mainstream with major businesses and even some governments adopting methods to accept and apply the technology. In fact, consumers can use cryptocurrency for purchases at Microsoft, Overstock, Home Depot, Whole Foods and Starbucks. PayPal users can now use cryptocurrency to shop at more than 25M merchants with more joining this trend every month.

While it is not yet clear how many of our customers will take advantage of these payment methods, Safety Vision wants to remain at the forefront of new technology and innovation for the industry. With the expansive range of new hardware and software solutions Safety Vision has recently introduced, these digital currencies offer another form of payment for early adopters.

“Safety Vision broke new ground 28 years ago when we began, and we are pleased to continue that tradition to offer these digital payment options to make purchasing our products and solutions even easier,” said Bruce Smith, Safety Vision President and CEO.

About Safety Vision, LLC

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes digital video recorders, network video recorders, hybrid video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of intuitive software. Safety Vision is proud to have deployed over a million systems worldwide, generating over $1B in revenue since inception. For more information, please go to www.safetyvision.com or call 800-880-8855.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS