Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Safety paramount in vaccine trials, suspensions 'not unusual': WHO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 09:56am EDT

Safety is paramount in vaccine clinical trials and temporary suspensions are not unusual to evaluate any unexplained illness in a participant, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday regarding the pause in an AstraZeneca COVID-19 trial.

AstraZeneca has suspended global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant, knocking the British drugmaker's shares on Wednesday as prospects for an early rollout dimmed. [L8N2G62VI]

"We are pleased to see vaccine developers assuring the scientific integrity of the trials and abiding by the standard guidelines and rules for the development of vaccines," the WHO said by email in response to a Reuters query.

The WHO recommended "strict adherence to established testing protocols in all vaccine trials to ensure the safety of volunteers and the eventual safety and efficacy of vaccines", it added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aOil prices reverse some losses but demand concerns persist
RE
10:04aNigeria asks for $1.1 bln advance from Eni, Shell in graft case
RE
10:01aFRENCH MINISTER : we expect Britain to honour EU divorce deal
RE
10:00aUMB FINANCIAL : Oklahomans show grit and grind through the challenges of 2020
PU
09:57aBritain will follow WTO subsidy rules after Brexit transition period - minister
RE
09:56aSAFETY PARAMOUNT IN VACCINE TRIALS, SUSPENSIONS 'NOT UNUSUAL' : Who
RE
09:50aEquities rebound after three-session Nasdaq sell-off
RE
09:49aTSX rises on higher oil prices; BoC decision eyed
RE
09:47aTrump administration rolls back U.S. inspection rules for egg products
RE
09:40aTrump administration to deny pending retroactive U.S. biofuel waivers -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5GOLD : Gold edges up on economic woes, firm dollar caps gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group