Safety systems activated at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after power outages - RIA

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Safety systems at the Zaporizhzhia
nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine were activated on
Thursday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, after power cuts
were reported across swathes of Russian-controlled territory.
Outages were reported in parts of the Zaporizhzhia and
Kherson regions, while Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine
shelled the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power facility.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield
report.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)