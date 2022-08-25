Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Safety systems activated at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after power outages - RIA

08/25/2022 | 07:13am EDT
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Safety systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine were activated on Thursday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, after power cuts were reported across swathes of Russian-controlled territory.

Outages were reported in parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, while Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine shelled the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power facility.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
