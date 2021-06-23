Safeway/Albertsons cheese promotion features six local PNW cheesemakers

Seattle, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June is National Dairy Month, and Dairy Farmers of Washington is celebrating with promotional pricing on cheeses from six Pacific Northwest artisan cheesemakers at all Washington Safeway and Albertson stores. The promotion started Monday and runs through July 25 in Washington stores.

“Our local cheesemakers are known throughout the nation and in some cases, across the globe,” said Jeff Steele, Partnership Development Director for Dairy Farmers of Washington. “We hope this promotion encourages consumers to try more local cheeses.”

Three of the six cheesemakers are from Washington, including Ferndale Farmstead, Appel Farms and Beechers. Featured Oregon cheeses include Tillamook, Rogue Creamery and Face Rock Creamery. This retail promotion is a partnership between Dairy Farmers of Washington and Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council. In Oregon stores, the promotion started June 9 and runs through July 4.

“Buying local boosts the local economy and creates connections within a community while supporting neighbors and investing in those local relationships,” said Kurt Beecher Dammeier, founder and owner of Beecher’s Handmade Cheese. “We are really excited about what is happening in the Pacific Northwest cheesemaking scene. When we first started, Beecher’s was one of only six Washington cheesemakers and now there are over 80. The amount of local talent, integrity and respect for the process has resulted in some truly amazing local cheeses.”

Many people think of ice cream when they think of summer, but that is not the only dairy product consumers purchase more of as temperatures rise.

“People love eating cheese in the summer, especially fresh cheeses like our fior di latte fresh mozzarella, and this is one of the busiest times of year for cheese counters,” said Daniel Wavrin of Ferndale Farmstead. “We are excited to be a part of this promotion at Safeway and Albertsons stores across Washington and Oregon and are excited for consumers to try more local cheeses.”

Great cheeses start with high-quality milk from local dairy farms.

“In addition to producing tasty dairy products like the artisan cheeses featured in this promotion, local dairy farmers protect soil tilth and water quality through their diverse and sustainable farming practices,” said dairy farmer and cheesemaker Rich Appel of Appel Farms. “There are wonderful cheeses made here locally, and it’s something we can all be proud of.”

Fellow dairy farmer Daniel Wavrin of Ferndale Farmstead echoes the hard work and commitment of local dairy farm families in producing nutritious and delicious dairy products for their communities.

“As a kid who grew up on a dairy farm to now being a food craftsman, I want consumers to know that local dairy is still a work of passion and respect,” Wavrin said. “We respect not only the animals we care for but also the land and people who make up our communities. We love serving you and it is our pleasure and privilege to continue doing so! This promotion is a great way to support a few of your local cheesemakers.”

