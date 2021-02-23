Sage Dental Acquires Six Practices in Florida, Announces New Executive Hires

With over 65 dental practices providing general and specialty services to more than 250,000 patients, leading dental service organization hires new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, plans to double practice locations in 2021

Sage Dental, a leading dental service organization committed to providing consistent, high-quality care, as well as non-clinical business and administrative services to affiliated practices, today announced the acquisition of six new dental practices in south Florida, expanding the total number of locations to over 65. The practices are accepting new patients and offer the latest dental conveniences, including teledentistry screening appointments, virtual check-ins, online scheduling, paperless billing, and more.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint to offer Sage’s unique combination of convenient and affordable dental care to more patients in Florida,” said Cindy Roark, DMD, President of Sage Dental Group of Florida. “Marrying the latest in cutting-edge technology with our team of patient-oriented dentists and hygienists has helped us to achieve high patient satisfaction and mutual trust in a setting that is both safe and convenient.”

While the American Dental Association strongly has encouraged patients to continue with regular dental care during the COVID-19 pandemic, patient volumes remain low, with national averages estimated at 76% of pre-pandemic levels. However, with Sage Dental’s enhanced safety protocols, SageSafe, and the rapid roll-out of virtual consultations, Sage has not only continued to treat existing patients during the pandemic, but has also increased patient volumes to 105% of pre-pandemic levels, in part by offering flexible hours, affordable prices, and safe, effective care.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sage dentists and staff have continued to treat patients in a safe practice environment using the most up-to-date infection control processes and equipment available,” said Tom Marler, President & CEO of Sage Dental Management. “In the year ahead, Sage will continue opening new dental practices staffed with teams dedicated to bringing comprehensive dental care to patients in Florida, Georgia and beyond.”

With the addition of six new practices, Sage Dental will serve more than 250,000 patients at 65 locations across Florida and Georgia. The new Florida practices include:

Sage Dental of Margate, 5443 W. Atlantic Blvd, Margate, 33063

Sage Dental of West Hollywood, 6821 West Taft Street, Hollywood, 33024

Sage Dental of Cypress Lakes, 4085 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, 33417

Sage Dental of Lake Park, 1230 Northlake Blvd., Lake Park, 33408

Sage Dental of West Lake Worth, 7725 Lake Worth Road, Ste 7729, Lake Worth, 33467

Sage Dental of Polo Grounds, 956 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, 33415

To learn more or schedule an appointment at any of Sage Dental’s locations, visit: https://mysagedental.com/

New Executive Hires Support Continued Growth

In addition to the six new practices, the company is also pleased to welcome two new hires to the Sage Dental Management executive team, who will help lead the company’s continued expansion in the years ahead.

Mark Brockelman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: Mark joins the Sage Dental Management team with extensive experience in accounting, financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and financial leadership across private equity and growth-oriented companies. Mark also brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Sage from his previous experience as CFO at National Dentex Corporation, the largest network of dental manufacturing laboratories in the U.S. Most recently, Mark served as CFO of iRise Spine and Joint Institute, where he developed a financial infrastructure that allowed significant expansion into new markets. He has also held CFO positions at GardaWorld Cash Services, North America's leader in end-to-end cash solutions, as well as for the Miami Dolphins and Sunlife Stadium.

David Tripp, Chief Human Resources Officer: With background across multiple industries and a stint as a professional baseball player with Oakland Athletics, David Tripp, SHRM-SPC, SPHR, joins Sage Dental Management from Vision Group Holdings, where he was the VP of Human Resources. David has nearly a decade of experience as VP of Human Resources, including at Cross Country Home Services and First Data Corporation, where he helped build company culture through projects focused on employee recruitment, retention, engagement, and recognition. A consummate leader and team-player, David brings his unique perspective and enthusiasm for team building and community development to Sage Dental.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Sage at such a critical time in the company’s growth trajectory,” said David Tripp. “If the previous year has shown us anything, it’s that communication, collaboration, and care for one another need to be at the heart of all that we do, not only when engaging with patients but when working with colleagues as well. The Sage team embodies these important attributes, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen our positive work culture as we take on additional patients in the years ahead.”

To learn more about Sage Dental as a prospective patient or employee, visit https://mysagedental.com/.

About Sage Dental and Sage Dental Management, LLC

Sage Dental Group of Florida PLLC and Sage Dental Group of Georgia PLLC have provided dental care to over 1 million patients through its broad practice network which offer general, specialty and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental also participates in most dental plans and offers payment options, including financing options.

To help patients stay healthy while continuing their dental care during the pandemic, SageSafe was implemented to enhance safety protocols in-office, including personal protective equipment, virtual check-in, virtual consultations and enhanced air filtration.

Sage Dental Management, LLC is a leading dental service organization based in Boca Raton, Florida that provides comprehensive nonclinical business and administrative support services to over 70 affiliated Sage Dental practices in Florida and Georgia.

For a full list of services and locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com or follow @MySageDental on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005309/en/