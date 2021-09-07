Sage Dental : Announces Grand Opening of Dental Office in North Druid Hills, Georgia

The state-of-the-art dental practice is now accepting new patients in the DeKalb County area as Sage Dental’s ninth location in Georgia

Sage Dental, a leading dental service organization committed to providing consistent, high-quality care, as well as non-clinical business and administrative services to affiliated practices, announced today that it has opened a new office in North Druid Hills, Georgia. The new, state-of-the-art facility offers all the latest conveniences of a modern dental practice, including teledentistry screening appointments, virtual check-ins, online scheduling, paperless billing, and more. Additionally, the new facility is built with safe dental care in mind during the COVID-19 pandemic and adheres to the company’s #SageSafe program, including enhanced air filtration, illness pre-screening, contactless paperwork, and other protective measures.

Located at 2171 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta, the office is now open and accepting new patients.

“We’re proud to be expanding our presence in the central Georgia area, delivering on our commitment of providing patients with convenient dental locations, comfortable offices, and caring staff,” said Tom Marler, President & CEO of Sage Dental Management. “As with all of Sage Dental’s offices, the North Druid Hills location will provide the latest in cutting-edge dental technology, including patient-centric services like teledentistry check-ins, AI-powered remote orthodonture treatment monitoring, digital x-rays, and more. Sage’s continued expansion in Florida and Georgia is a testament to the interest in and success of such innovative offerings, and we look forward to making them accessible to more patients.”

Serving more than 250,000 patients across Florida and Georgia, the North Druid Hills location is Sage Dental’s ninth practice in Georgia and the company’s 67th location nationally. Sage Dental is committed to leveraging the latest, evidence-based technological advancements in dentistry to offer safe, convenient, and comfortable dental solutions for patients and dental providers alike.

To learn more or schedule an appointment at any of Sage Dental’s locations, please visit: www.mysagedental.com.

To learn about open positions at North Druid Hills and other Sage Dental locations, visit www.mysagedental.com/careers.

About Sage Dental and Sage Dental Management, LLC

Sage Dental Group of Florida, PLLC, and Sage Dental Group of Georgia, PLLC have provided dental care to over 1 million patients through its broad practice network, which offers general, specialty, and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental also participates in most dental plans and offers payment options, including financing options.

To help patients stay healthy while continuing their dental care during the pandemic, SageSafe was implemented to enhance safety protocols in-office, including personal protective equipment, virtual check-in, virtual consultations, and enhanced air filtration.

Sage Dental Management, LLC is a leading dental service organization based in Boca Raton, Florida, that provides comprehensive non-clinical business and administrative support services to nearly 70 affiliated Sage Dental practices in Florida and Georgia.

