Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sagent : Appoints Former BofA Exec as CTO to Accelerate Consumer-First Modernization of Mortgage Servicing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 01:04pm EDT

Uday Devalla, Formerly of Bank of America and Stearns Lending, to bring same consumer sensibility available in mortgage originations to servicing

Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today appointed veteran technology leader Uday Devalla as Chief Technology Officer. The move accelerates Sagent’s vision to improve loan servicing engagement and consumer experience from the homeowner perspective. Uday’s appointment is one in a series of executive hires by CEO Dan Sogorka.

Sagent powers the homeownership and consumer lending experience for 12 million borrowers (and growing), enabling large banks and lenders to give America’s borrowers the same bank-on-your-phone experience they get in every other aspect of their lives.

“If mortgage originators are the finders of new customers, servicers must be the keepers of those customers,” said Sogorka. “In addition to being the industry’s most modern servicing system of record, Sagent powers lifetime customer engagement and retention for servicers. And Uday is a pioneer of building and running these complex systems at scale.”

Devalla has led engineering, digital transformation, information security, and regtech strategy in housing for more than two decades.

Most recently, Devalla led technology transformation as Chief Information Officer at Stearns Lending, a top mortgage bank that also powers home lending for America’s most prominent fintech challenger bank. Under Devalla, Stearns led digital transformation in U.S. mortgage originations, and now he’s bringing that same transformation to servicing.

Prior to that, Devalla served as a technology executive at Bank of America (and its predecessor organization Countrywide), where he helped build and run the industry’s first non-agency automated underwriting system and proprietary loan origination system.

“The mortgage servicing tech stack isn’t just a system of record to keep lenders efficient, profitable, and compliant,” said Devalla. “It also must be the lifetime customer engagement and retention platform for customers, providing omnichannel advice and care during good and challenging times.”

Devalla and Chief Innovation Officer Tim Von Kaenel have already accelerated how Sagent’s enterprise and consumer suites power America’s largest lenders to care for customers using the most modern technology.

About Sagent

Sagent modernizes the lending and homeownership experience for loan servicers and consumers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is a joint venture that combines Fiserv Inc.’s decades of market-leading fintech expertise with Warburg Pincus’ skill in growing technology companies. Visit www.sagentlending.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pDEALNET CAPITAL : Recommends Shareholders Tender to Premium Cash Offer from Simply Green
AQ
01:22pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Suncor Energy Inc. – SU
BU
01:22pPavilion, the Leader in High Performance NVMe-oF Storage Solutions solving Edge/IoT and AI/ML Business Challenges Expands Leadership Team
BU
01:21pNIKOLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Nikola Corporation and Certain Officers - NKLA
PR
01:21pDATA SPECIALTIES INC. : Continues to Ensure Data Center Uptime and Power Readiness During Record California Wildfires and Heat Emergencies
BU
01:20pBank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins will not seek second term
PU
01:20pTENARIS S A : enters second half of production in Lingshui project
PU
01:20pSeward & Kissel Named “Best Advisory Firm – Regulation and Compliance” by HFM
BU
01:19pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group