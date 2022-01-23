Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sahel Irrigation Initiative Support Project - P154482

01/23/2022 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of the Sahel Irrigation Initiative Support Project for Western Africa are to improve stakeholders' capacity to develop and manage irrigation and to increase irrigated areas using a regional 'solutions' approach in participating countries across the Sahel. First component, Modernizing the institutional framework is to strengthen the countries' capacity to scale up irrigation solutions. This component will finance assessments...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 07:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aTwo Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID
RE
02:05aS.Korea reports second-highest COVID count ahead of holiday
RE
02:04aSustainable Fisheries Resources Development Project (Fourth South West Indian Ocean Fisheries Govern - P157801
PU
02:04aGansu Revitalization and Innovation Project - P158215
PU
02:04aSahel Irrigation Initiative Support Project - P154482
PU
02:04aExport Competitiveness for Jobs - P156113
PU
02:04aWORLD BANK : Madagascar Agriculture Rural Growth and Land Management Project - P151469
PU
01:34aBANK OF UGANDA : Announcement of the Death of the Governor, Bank of Uganda
PU
01:18aNew Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
RE
01:14aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's crude oil output rises in 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
2China's Beijing orders more COVID tests as cases mount before Olympics
3Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..
4UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
5VAIV GLOB : Press Release

HOT NEWS