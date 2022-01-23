Sahel Irrigation Initiative Support Project - P154482

The development objective of the Sahel Irrigation Initiative Support Project for Western Africa are to improve stakeholders' capacity to develop and manage irrigation and to increase irrigated areas using a regional 'solutions' approach in participating countries across the Sahel. First component, Modernizing the institutional framework is to strengthen the countries' capacity to scale up irrigation solutions. This component will finance assessments...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

